Avalanche pair defender Ryan Graves is the Colorado winner and national nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.

Graves, 25, is in his first full season with Avalanche, and his second overall. It was acquired in an exchange from two underperforming young defenders in February 2018, with Chris Bigras going to the New York Rangers in the exchange. The 6-foot-5-inch, 220-pound Graves made his NHL debut as a halftime with Colorado last season and signed a modest $ 735,000 / $ 350,000 two-year, one-year contract extension last summer.

He is now associated with rookie Cale Makar in the best Avs pair and in a position to receive a massive raise. Graves has nine goals and is second behind Makar (12) in goals among defenders.

Blueshirt Nation, a Rangers fan site, called Graves "the one who got away." Bigras, 25, has yet to debut with New York.

The Masterton Trophy is voted for by the Association of Professional Hockey Writers, which has six other awards, including the Hart Trophy as MVP of the league. Masterton is named after the former University of Denver star center who died on January 15, 1968, as a direct result of injuries sustained while playing for the NHL's Minnesota North Stars.