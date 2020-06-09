Russian Air Force is buying new Su-34 fighter bombers

The Russian Defense Ministry awarded the contract to the Sukhoi Aircraft Company to manufacture 20 front-line Su-34 fighters, the TASS news agency reported June 8, citing a source in the national defense industry.

"Last week, a contract was signed between the Defense Ministry and the Sukhoi Aircraft Company to build some 20 Su-34 front-line bombers," the source said.

The report adds that the contract involves standard Su-34 aircraft with certain alterations based on the experience of operating several dozen such bombers previously purchased for troops.

The aircraft will integrate the latest avionics suite developed under Sych's experimental design work, the source said.

Sych's experimental design work was completed in 2019 and, in particular, "envisages the installation of reconnaissance containers under the lung on Su-34," the source specified.

"In addition, the range of air-launched weapons that the Su-34 will be able to employ significantly increases in the process of this work," the source said.

The Su-34 multipurpose supersonic fighter-bomber is designed to attack land and air targets day and night in any weather condition. As a basic weaponry, the aircraft carries air-to-surface and air-to-air missiles.

The first contract for the delivery of 32 Su-34 aircraft to the Ministry of Defense was signed in 2008. Currently, the Novosibirsk Aviation Company (a branch of the Sukhoi Aircraft Company) is completing the production of Su-34 bombers under the contract signed with the Ministry of Defense in 2012 for the delivery of 92 aircraft to the troops.