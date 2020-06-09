Ruby Princess was & # 39; low risk without information & # 39;

A medical officer at NSW Health found the Ruby Princess cruise ship to be low risk primarily because no passenger had been to countries with worrying COVID-19 outbreaks, an investigation heard.

Dr. Sean Tobin, NSW Health's senior medical officer for communicable diseases, was questioned Tuesday as part of the Ruby Princess Special Commission of Inquiry.

Dr. Tobin, who also holds the title of the state's chief human biosecurity officer, was one of several public health experts who gave the cruise ship permission by email to disembark at Circular Quay on the afternoon of 18 of March.

The Ruby Princess cruise off the coast of Sydney. (9News)

The attorney who assisted Richard Beasley SC noted that Dr. Tobin had recognized the "good number of passengers and crew with respiratory systems,quot; in deciding on the low risk rating.

But I had only seen the risk assessment form prior to the arrival of Ruby Princess and not the acute respiratory disease records.

The pre-arrival form indicated that 2.7 percent of passengers or crew had had respiratory illnesses, but only 0.94 percent had influenza-like illness, meeting the state's low-risk criteria of less than One percent.

Beasley asked Dr. Tobin whether to consider treating 0.94 percent by rounding it up to one as a precaution, but Dr. Tobin said he did not believe "one percent was a hard and fast rule."

Dr. Tobin also confirmed that he was unaware of an upward trajectory reported on the ship, as he had not been shown records of acute respiratory illnesses indicating daily increases in flu-like illness or acute respiratory illness since March 15th.

He confirmed that it could "possibly,quot; have been helpful to view the report before making his assessment, but added that those involved had not discussed the path of the disease as part of their decision-making process.

The Ruby Princess cruise chip floating off the Sydney coast. (AAP)

No "high-risk passenger and crew,quot; was the primary motivator for Dr. Tobin's decision.

"You have said that the most significant factor was the absence of passengers and crew who had traveled through China, South Korea, Iran or Italy in the last 14 days before boarding," Beasley read in Dr. Tobin's statement.

Commissioner Bret Walker SC said he thought it was "a little strange,quot; for clinical trials to take place without authorities seeing individual patient records.

"There were a number of key factors that we were considering," replied Dr. Tobin.

"I didn't see anything in this that suggested I should look at the ARD record in more detail."

Dr. Tobin previously told the investigation that he was part of a panel that initially discussed health and risk assessments of cruise ship entry to NSW and was also involved in providing information on the draft states cruise protocol document.

The special commission of inquiry will continue on Wednesday.