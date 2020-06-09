Routine broadcasting of large-scale live events is too expensive to happen anytime soon, predicts Comcast's Exec – Up News Info

One of the most frequently discussed concepts in the media business is whether, or when, the major live broadcasts will move entirely online and leave linear television behind.

That paradigm shift won't happen anytime soon, a senior Comcast executive predicted Tuesday, despite technical solutions to do so. The biggest obstacle is money.

Routine broadcasts of large-scale live events are a "fundamental challenge" that "may never be resolved," said Bart Spriester, general manager and vice president of streaming and content provider solutions for Comcast Technology Solutions. "It is not a big technological problem," he said. "It is a cost problem."

After a "highly successful broadcast," he continued, "everyone in the television business and the media business collide with each other because they know they have excellent ratings. When you have a highly successful broadcast event, everyone is exceptionally nervous because the infrastructure has to escalate with the event …. The next thing they do when they arrive at the office the next day is to try to see their bill (content delivery network). Because the CDN bill also increases with the number of subscribers. "

Related story Bon Appétit Editor Adam Rapoport Resigns After Grip Condé Nast Title Breed Controversies – Update

Spriester shared his perspective in a virtual conversation called by the research firm Parks Associates. The session, titled "Streaming in the 2020s – An Industry Comes of Age," also featured Tom Griffiths, ITV chief technology officer, and Jon Watts, senior advisor to consulting firm MTM. The conversation followed the launch of HBO Max, the latest of the $ 5 billion streaming deals that hit the market since last November, joining Disney +, Apple TV +, Peacock and Quibi.

Love island, a distinctive ITV program, “has transmission level transmission numbers associated with it. Expectations for reliability and quality of that service are as high as for transmission, "Griffiths said. That scrutiny means that, as an organization, ITV has to" bring together the best of both worlds "in an" intentional "way, he said.

Watts said that his extensive surveys of media companies that augment the broadcast operation show that harmonization as a company is not always his forte. "Huge progress has been made," he said, particularly when there is a high-profile live event in which an entire company is invested. "But there is a kind of cultural parallelism."

Ten years ago, at the dawn of the streaming era, the cultures of technology and television were even further apart, even when they shared a corporate matrix.

Spriester ironically but honestly noted that such a split made sense at the time, given that pay TV was still growing and the threat from newer players like Netflix was not yet apparent. "Streaming 10 years ago was perfect," he said. “The investment in infrastructure coincided with the monetization models. The monetization models were terrible and the investments quite low. So it was a kind of wild, wild west. It was a hobby. It was not a main business. The transmission departments were in the basement or in a separate building or in a totally separate group. It matched the business model at the time. "

As the streaming boom continues, Griffiths said, the experience of watching programming delivered over the Internet will only be more satisfying. "By 2025, the quality of the (internet-based) service experience is likely to exceed streaming," he said. "As the Internet's capacity continues to grow in terms of its ability to carry content, I think there will be a tipping point … Even today we have a few instances" of that.

Technology is an ongoing challenge, but business models are a completely different puzzle as many traditional companies explore areas where they have relatively little experience in their long histories.

"We are going to see a mixed economy" of subscription models, free / ad and hybrid in the coming years, with "many interesting complexities," Watts said. "If I'm releasing a big primetime drama, do I put episodes behind the pay wall after a week? Do I put the whole box on AVOD for six months and then put it behind the pay wall?

Advertising, the panelists agreed, represents the greatest opportunity, particularly the power of being able to target viewers more accurately as live linear display continues to decline.

"We still have an advertising market today where broadcast and transmission inventories are sold side by side and not in a truly integrated way," Watts said. For advertisers seeking to understand reach and effectiveness on streaming, digital and streaming platforms, "all of which can be seen on the same device in the same home, it is still surprisingly complicated."