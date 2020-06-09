Rogers donating phones with free plans to women's shelters in the Canadian Atlantic

Rogers is providing telephones with free voice and data plans to help women in vulnerable situations in the Canadian Atlantic in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The national carrier is partnering with women's shelters in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland. Rogers says the pandemic has revealed urgent needs among Canada's at-risk communities, including women and children who may be home with an abusive family member.
Rogers is providing complementary devices six months of free voice and data plans to seven women's shelters in Canada's Atlantic.
"Whether it's calling emergency services, accessing assistance or keeping in touch with loved ones, the donations are intended to help vulnerable women with their immediate and crisis needs," said Matt MacLellan, president of the Atlantic region. Rogers, in a press release. .
The operator is also partnering with the Big Brothers Big Sisters Halifax chapter to provide phones with six months of free service to ensure families have the digital tools they need. Rogers' Flanker brand Fido offers the Halifax chapter of Pflag tablets and free wireless data to enable peer support.
Rogers recently launched a similar initiative in British Columbia in May to help women in vulnerable situations.
Source: Rogers