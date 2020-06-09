River Run RV Resort luxury campground opens in Granby, Colorado

GRANBY: a resort-style pool. A miniature bowling alley. Full service of bars and restaurants. This is not your average camp, and it won't be bad either.

This summer, you can practice social distancing and sleep under the stars in a Conestoga wagon, Airstream trailer, luxurious cabin, or your own motorhome, surrounded by all the comforts of home, and more, at River Run RV Resort, a new and exclusive camping in Granby. The sprawling resort has plenty of room for travelers to spread out, and since it's less than two hours from Denver by car, you can take a much-needed vacation without having to travel through a busy airport.

River Run is part of a growing national trend toward luxury full-service RV resorts and campgrounds that meet every traveler's needs. They are more like all-inclusive hotels than traditional camps, with amenities like spa facilities, multiple pools and hot tubs, on-site restaurants and bars, golf courses, tennis courts, small movie theaters, bowling alleys , cafes and games rooms.

"It's a range of services, it's high-quality food, it's craft beer, it's the pool," said Nate Philippsen, a spokesman for Sun Communities, which built similar luxury properties in Paso Robles, California, and Myrtle Beach, SC. ​​"When Be in our vacation rental (cabins), there are 12 foot ceilings with chandeliers. These are higher quality amenities, higher quality service and a wide range of options in an amazing setting. "

The camp overall is flourishing right now, with more than 7 million new homes participating since 2014, according to a 2019 Kampgrounds of America study. Glamping, a combination of the words "glamorous,quot; and "camping,quot; that includes accommodations Like cabins, tree houses, yurts, small houses, and teepees, it's also on the rise, with millennials (born between 1981 and 1997) and Gen X-ers (1965 to 1982) leading the growth, according to KOA.

Additionally, RV ownership is especially popular with Gen X-ers with children at home and older millennials, according to data from the RV Industry Association, the trade group representing RV manufacturers and suppliers. These young families want to be outdoors in nature, but they also want lots of organized activities and things to do, especially for children.

"As more and more families come to camp, the camps are trying to find ways to provide more activities on the site," said Toby O’Rourke, CEO and President of KOA. "They are looking for more ways to add to the experience."

KOA offers three levels of camps, ranging from basic to tricked. The San Diego Metro KOA, which belongs to the company's "Resort,quot; category, for example, has a full-time director of activities and offers bike rentals, a climbing wall, jump pillows, safari shops, and a cafeteria, among other amenities.

RELATED: 9 remote lakeside camps in Colorado where you can embrace serenity without speedboats

Young professionals and families are also taking advantage of platforms like Outdoorsy, a recreational vehicle rental market that offers a range of add-ons so that families can just pop in and start having fun. Do you want your rental motorhome to have a fully equipped kitchen? That is an option. Do you want someone to drop it off and pick it up from your camp? Done. Do you need fishing rods and life jackets for a day on the lake? Those can be included, too.

Families can fly to Florida, for example, and receive their rental RV at Disney & # 39; s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, located just a few miles from the Magic Kingdom. When their vacations are over, they can simply fly home, without having to do all the (literally) RV dirty work after cleaning and unloading camp.

"They just show up in the car: the fridge is full, the exterior lights are on, the kids just go in and get excited about the beds," said Jennifer Young, an Outdoorsy spokeswoman. “The park offers those luxurious amenities and activities for children: swimming pools and breakfast options. (The family) is getting that hotel experience in a more outdoor-based setting. Everything is done by them and is autonomous. "

For its part, River Run was designed to offer something for everyone. Starting this summer, guests can choose from tents sites, RV sites with full hookups, three cabin types, and various glamping options, including Conestoga wagons, Airstream trailers, adventure tents, and yurts. (River Run had a smooth opening last summer with some amenities and accommodations available.) Rates start at $ 60 for tent sites and range from $ 179 to $ 259 for other lodging options.

The sprawling complex also features a small lake with paddle boards and kayaks, a small bowling alley, a game room, a large pool, three hot tubs, fire pits, bocce ball courts, a yoga field, a putting green, and a leash-free belt. dog park

There's also an event lawn and amphitheater, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, a sports court complex, a playground, a laundry and a general store.

The resort has two dining options and over 10,000 square feet of event space and meeting rooms for weddings, conferences, corporate retreats, and other gatherings. WiFi is free and RV sites have cable TV connections. Guests can also rent golf carts to get around the property and take a free shuttle to nearby restaurants and attractions.

There are themed activities and weeks throughout the spring, summer, and fall, such as "Week Through the Decades,quot; (when guests are encouraged to wear vintage clothing and vintage costumes) and "Carnival Week," complete with games and carnival meals.

Social distancing is already incorporated into River Run, which has check-in lanes and all individual accommodations, with no elevators or shared hallways here. Still, the complex is taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including temperature controls for employees, increased cleaning and sanitation efforts, and takeaways in the restaurant and general store.

River Run is also limiting the number of guests in the pool and playground.

Of course, guests can venture outside the property and into the mountains for hiking, boating, fishing, biking, and other outdoor activities in Lake Granby, Grand Lake, Rocky Mountain National Park, and the surrounding areas. And if you really fall in love with the resort, you can buy a two or three bedroom villa on-site.

"People want options," said Philippsen. "That is what we are trying to capture. If you want to be alone and go camping, you can do it. If you want to bring your big class RV, you can also do it. We want people to do whatever they want and experience the outdoors."

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to receive outdoor news directly to your inbox.