Rise in the new cases of Santa Clara; Yosemite National Park reopens for visitors – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a summary of news each morning on top coronaviruses and stories related to the reopening of the past 24 hours.

Santa Clara County Experiences Increase in New COVID-19 Cases

SAN FRANCISCO – As the Bay Area reopens, a troubling trend has emerged in Santa Clara County. On Monday, county health officials reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new deaths. Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Health Officer, warned that an overly rapid rate of reopening the county after several months of shelter-in-place will result in an increase in cases. "We are starting to see a small rebound in our hospitalizations, which probably reflects the relaxation we did in mid-May," Cody said during the Board of Supervisors meeting. Santa Clara County has been most affected in the San Francisco Bay Area region by the spread of the virus. County statistics show that 2,973 local residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the outbreak began with 145 deaths and 73 people are currently hospitalized. read more

Bay Area University Graduate Finds Disappointing Job Prospects in the Age of the Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – Serena Troung has enthusiastically embraced her new hobby, growing tomatoes, green onions, and cucumbers in a makeshift garden bed located on the balcony of her apartment. The activity is a positive distraction for the 22-year-old as she completes her senior year at UCLA while taking refuge inside the campus apartment she shares with her roommates. "It is a ghost town," Truong said of the UCLA campus. "It is so calm and it is also really disturbing … As if I have never seen the campus so empty, so calm." Truong's long-awaited graduation ceremony has been canceled. It is a situation that the Truong family has had trouble accepting. read more

UC Berkeley study: COVID-19 security measures stopped 500 million infections, 60 million in the US USA

BERKELEY – Emergency health and safety measures taken in six major countries have prevented more than 500 million infections during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to a study published Monday by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley. The report, published in the journal "Nature," is the first peer-reviewed analysis of local, regional, and national policies for coronavirus containment and prevention in China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, France, and the United States. Investigators estimate that public health and safety measures like travel restrictions, business and school closings, and shelter-in-place orders have prevented around 530 million infections between January and April 6, when the study. read more

California theaters may reopen this week with limited seating

SACRAMENTO – California theaters may start premiering later this week if they limit the theater's capacity to 25% or no more than 100 attendees, according to the state guide released Monday. The guide adds movie theaters to a long list of other companies that may start to reopen as the nation's most populous state relaxes its order to stay home. Restaurants, churches, beauty salons, and retail stores have already reopened in many counties. That reopening will soon expand dramatically in counties that can meet certain metrics, including caseload, positive test rates, and test-and-trace capabilities. Other entertainment venues that may reopen later include bowling alleys, mini-golf courses, and game rooms. read more

Golden State Warriors Children's Virtual Camp Still a Dump

OAKLAND – The Golden State Warriors moved from their Oakland headquarters last year, but basketball still continues in facilities they've called home for decades. The courts are pretty high right now, but the show continues for the Warriors Basketball Academy, pretty much. The coaches teach in front of a camera via video chat, and the young players practice from their homes. Record techinqiue group sessions on Instagram Live? Welcome to 2020. Bay Area camps will happen this summer, but with much less capacity. The Warriors have found a way to adapt and include everyone. read more

Yosemite Reportedly Opening Thursday, Reservations Required

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK: After being closed for almost three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yosemite National Park will reopen to the general public. According to Fresno Bee, the park will reopen on Thursday, but reservations will be required for daily-use visitors, and the number of visitors will be cut in half. The interior of the park had reopened on Friday, but only for visitors with existing wildlife permits or Half Dome. Under the reopening plan, only around 3,600 vehicles per day would be allowed into the park, 1,700 for daily use, along with 1,900 for overnight visitors. Reservations will be made through recreation.gov. Additional details are expected to be announced Monday afternoon, the newspaper reported. read more

Richmond ferry service to resume after months of service due to pandemic

RICHMOND – Ferry service will resume from Richmond next week after being suspended in March due to shelter orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bay Area Emergency Water Transportation Authority announced Monday. San Francisco. The resumption of service will begin June 15, along with the doubling of service on the San Francisco Bay Ferry Vallejo route, according to WETA, the agency that operates ferries between various cities in the Bay Area. The agency suspended ferry service to Richmond, Harbor Bay, and South San Francisco and reduced service on the Vallejo and Alameda / Oakland routes on March 17. The increase in service on the Vallejo route is in response to passenger increases, according to WETA. read more

Santa Clara County reopening: businesses urged to remove water pipes

SAN JOSE – San Jose Water is reminding companies and other properties preparing to reopen as new coronavirus restrictions ease the importance of early discharge water pipes. "Water found inside a building's pipes for long periods of time can stagnate and discolor or cause unwanted contaminants to leak out of a building's pipe materials," said Francois Rodigari, director of water quality. from the agency. "Bacteria can also grow in standing water. So it is highly recommended to rinse the water inside the pipes before resuming use. "Rinsing should be done at each point of use (showers, all sink faucets, ice machines, drinking fountains, and refrigerators) leaving Run the water for about 10 minutes from the hot and cold taps. read more

The head of the state school reveals the game plan to return to the classrooms

SAN FRANCISCO – The California Department of Education released a detailed guide Monday to the safe reopening of schools in the age of facial masks and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Make it clear that schools will look dramatically different for California's 6.2 million students and staff, who can expect temperature controls when entering schools and buses, teacher and student face masks, and extensive hand washing throughout the year. day. It also offers suggestions on how to offer classroom instruction with smaller classes, such as rotating students on campus two days a week, while the rest of the days stay home for distance learning. read more

Oakland A host Dallas Braden concerned about MLB's future

SAN FRANCISCO – Oakland A host Dallas Braden was unable to call the games in 2020, but his other job as a podcaster has kept his head in the game. It's been over a decade since Braden became the 17th pitcher in major league history to pitch a perfect game. A fans will not forget the emotional hug he had with his grandmother Peggy Lindsey after filming on the 27th at the Colosseum. The Stockton native never released another full season after 2010, but he now has a pipeline featuring some of the game's biggest names through the Begin 9 podcast. Phillies superstar Bryce Harper and baseball mega-agent Scott Boras are They are among the many who have joined their podcast since the pandemic closed. read more

Airbnb returns after months of customers taking refuge in place

SAN FRANCISCO – Here's another sign that summer travel is picking up: Airbnb said it is experiencing a surge in bookings as customers emerge from several months of being locked up in their homes due to COVID-19. Airbnb revealed that it had more bookings in the United States between May 17 and June 3, which spanned Memorial Day on May 25, than the same period the year before. That indicates that Americans are ready to travel, albeit primarily within the United States. CEO Brian Chesky said he has noticed that travelers prefer to stay in manageable domestic destinations within 200 miles of their home. The discomfort of international travel restrictions is making it difficult for people to explore outside their home countries. read more

The supply of the drug COVID-19 Remdesivir by the US government. USA It runs out at the end of the month

FOSTER CITY – The current supply of remdesivir from the US government. The only drug known to work against Covid-19 will be out of stock by the end of the month, Dr. Robert Kadlec, an official with the US Department of Health and Human Services, told CNN. USA The last shipment of the drug by the government will be released the week of June 29. Gilead Sciences, based in Foster City, the company that makes the drug, is preparing to produce more, but it's unclear how much will be available this summer. "Right now, we are waiting to hear from Gilead about its expected delivery availability of the drug as we move from June to July," Kadlec said. "We are not in negotiations, but in discussions with Gilead, as they project what the availability of their product will be." read more