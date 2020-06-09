Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish Push for NYPD Reform by Signing an Open Letter

WENN

Requesting a repeal of statute 50-A, the letter will be sent to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Billie eilish They have joined a long list of stars who have signed an open letter promoting police reform in New York.

The musicians have joined Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, meek mill, Nas and Demi lovatoamong others, who are asking state officials to repeal 50-A, a law that protects police personnel and disciplinary records from public view.

The plea comes as protests over George Floyd's death continue across the United States. Floyd, an African American, was killed by police on May 25 in Minnesota.

"We regret the murder of George Floyd and the unnecessary loss of so many black lives before his own," the letter says. "We must hold those who violate the oath to protect and serve accountable, and find justice for those who are victims of their violence. An indispensable step is to have access to the disciplinary records of law enforcement officers. New York statute 50-A It completely blocks transparency, protecting a history of police misconduct from public scrutiny, making it difficult to seek justice and reform. It must be repealed immediately. "

