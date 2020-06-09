RHOA's Porsha Williams prays for fellow Atlanta protesters

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been busy protesting for the past few days, and she was caught on film praying for her fellow protesters in her hometown of ATL.

"This moment is for all those who have that talent and that gift that God gave him now is to activate it in the name of Jesus Lord. Whatever it is, whether you are a social person on social media. If you are a great speaker, if you are a person of people, if you are in the church … whatever your gift. Whether it be music Lord Jesus, help us, give us the strength to elevate the gift that we need to use at this very moment. " Porsha says in part of the video.

