RHOA's Porsha Williams prays for fellow Atlanta protesters

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been busy protesting for the past few days, and she was caught on film praying for her fellow protesters in her hometown of ATL.

"This moment is for all those who have that talent and that gift that God gave him now is to activate it in the name of Jesus Lord. Whatever it is, whether you are a social person on social media. If you are a great speaker, if you are a person of people, if you are in the church … whatever your gift. Whether it be music Lord Jesus, help us, give us the strength to elevate the gift that we need to use at this very moment. " Porsha says in part of the video.

She continues: "This system was created to break us down. The system was put there to segregate us, but as you can see now, it has not segregated us one bit. We are all here, Lord Jesus. With one mind, one focus and one goal. And that's justice, and raising the voices and letting them know that Black Lives Matter is important. "

Porsha adds: "Thank you Jesus for bringing us together at this time. Please put yourself in everyone's spirit to continue the movement. Not while we are here now, but later when Jesus calms down. Lord Jesus, we are here to warn you we want us to control. We want to take your hand as we move forward in this mission. And we know that you put us here to conquer the world. We are taking this world back. All over the world, we are reclaiming our time. Thank you for that Jesus. "

Since they protested, the police have fired tear gas at Porsha and her fiance Dennis McKinley.