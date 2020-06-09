RHOA's Porsha Williams on white supremacy: we need to dismantle the system

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

True Atlanta Housewives Porsha Williams has been very busy on the streets during the Atlanta protests, and during a recent interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she explained that the system must be dismantled to combat white supremacy.

"I personally think that, you know, it's one thing to go out and join the protests. That's beautiful, because listen, the protests have caught the media's attention, which is sparking this kind of conversation. But I think, as people White people who really want to make a change in everyone's understanding, everyone understands that there has to be a change. Let's go to the practical things we can do, "he explained to Cohen.

