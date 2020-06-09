RHOA's Porsha Williams on white supremacy: we need to dismantle the system

True Atlanta Housewives Porsha Williams has been very busy on the streets during the Atlanta protests, and during a recent interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she explained that the system must be dismantled to combat white supremacy.

"I personally think that, you know, it's one thing to go out and join the protests. That's beautiful, because listen, the protests have caught the media's attention, which is sparking this kind of conversation. But I think, as people White people who really want to make a change in everyone's understanding, everyone understands that there has to be a change. Let's go to the practical things we can do, "he explained to Cohen.

"Number one, we already know that the system is full of white supremacy. Right? So what we have to do is dismantle that system," said Porsha. "And if whites recognize that the system has been built by them, and they are the only ones who can dismantle it, they become part of that."

Check out some of the interview below.