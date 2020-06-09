Restaurants Prepare to Reopen for Indoor Dining Services on Wednesday – Up News Info

Restaurants are preparing to reopen for dining customers. As of Wednesday, the state is turning the COVID-19 dial, allowing up to 250 customers in sitting dining rooms at once.

"It felt like something was broken. I am very excited that it is opening again. "

For Lord Fletcher’s on Lake Minnetonka, summer is the season of money. As they prepare the interior, the patio has been opened for limited seating – 25% capacity or 250 people. Tables are six feet away and hand sanitizer is everywhere.

"For most of the yards it's pretty good, 250. For us, we're the size of a soccer field with a capacity of about 1,000," said Lord Fletcher general manager Tom Emer.

The restaurant will be closed on Tuesdays so they can clean up. When they open on Wednesday, returning customers will notice another change.

Instead of traditional outdoor menus, Fletcher customers will get a digital menu. They place their camera phone on top of a labeled sticker on each table and press a button, then a new menu appears to order.

"It is a start, hopefully we will eventually be fully open," Emer said.

Across the lake at Hazellewood Grill and Tap Room, employees were catching up on their changes.

"All of our staff will be in masks and gloves 100% of the time. Change them as often as necessary, "said Alex Lewer of Hazellewood Grill and Tap Room.

Clients are also encouraged to wear masks when they are not eating. The dining experience will be different with single-use salt and pepper and ketchup packs normally seen in fast food restaurants. They are also taking reservations to find out exactly how many menus they have to print each day.

"It is good to see repeat customers back. It is good to see the staff again," Lewer said.

Hazellewood laid off about 90% of its employees in March, but they say they were able to bring almost everyone back.

