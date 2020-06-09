Rejecting the modest reform, activists call for the Oakland Police Department to be removed – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX) – As Americans continue to protest the deaths of black Americans at the hands of law enforcement officers, many are calling for police reform or underfunding of police departments.

US Senator Kamala Harris (Democrat of California) is sponsoring a bill called the Police Justice Act. It would make radical changes to surveillance, but some say it is not enough. According to Senator Harris, "Reforming policing is best for all Americans."

Legislation that Senator Harris co-sponsored with Senator Cory Booker would make officers more responsible for their actions. It would limit legal protections for the police, create a national database for cases of excessive force, and prohibit restrictions such as strangulation.

Former Oakland Police Chief Howard Jordan told KPIX that most officers agree to the reform.

Jordan says "(the officers) have no problem holding them accountable, but I think they are a little tired of being questioned, immediately questioned."

Jordan says the Oakland Police Department knows everything about the reform, as it has been under the supervision of a federal monitor for almost 20 years.

The department's use of force policy has come under intense scrutiny and there have been changes in the way complaints are investigated.

Jordan says: "(OPD officials) don't want their names and reputations tarnished. They are fed up with being labeled bad people, which they are not."

In a virtual meeting of the Oakland Police Commission on Monday night, the reform was not good enough for some members of the community.

Will Skinner, a supporter of the refinancing police, said: “When a group of people is unwilling to change, they must be replaced. We are at a point in history where we have to eliminate and abolish the Oakland Police Department. "

Funding police supporters want more of a community-based system to keep their neighborhoods safe. Critics argue that it is too great a risk in a city that has seen 10 murders in the past week.

Barry Donelan, president of the Oakland Police Officers Association said: "We had more murders in one week than we would see in several months and we are fighting to serve."

The proposed legislation does not address the disbursement of funds. Those decisions will be left to the local cities.