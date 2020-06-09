Rapper Gunna responds to filming news on his music video set

Hot New Hip Hop reported on a statement by Gunna recently, the rapper, in which he addressed the news of a shooting on one of his music video sets. Yesterday, according to the media, the rapper was filming a video with Lil Keed, but they had to leave due to the shooting.

According to the publication, nine shots were fired in the area, but no one was injured. Currently, no one knows what really happened, however, Gunna turned to her Instagram to address the controversy, keeping her message straight to the point.

Gunna wrote: "do not believe the cap,quot;.

Fans wondered exactly what Gunna meant by her social media message, due to her obviously vague tone. Naturally, Daniel Hernández, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, took it upon himself to throw some shade on Gunna.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Tekashi 6ix9ine hinted that Gunna's "Crime Stoppers,quot; appearance was involved in the shooting. Whether the shooting happened or not, there is no doubt that the hip-hop community has a problem with gun violence.

Earlier this year, Toronto rapper Houdini was shot to death outside of a location. Toronto police reported that the young man was attacked by an unknown assailant in broad daylight in the Canadian city. Also, last year, the hip-hop community lost another star, Pop Smoke.

As previously reported, a group of men broke into the house where Pop Smoke was located and killed him. At the time of his death, it was reported as an attempted robbery, however, police officers came out to say at a later date that this did not appear to be the case.

And, of course, the hip-hop community has suffered from other episodes of gun violence, including losing some of its greatest legends, such as Tupac Shakur and The Notorious BIG, who were shot dead in the late 1990s in the heyday of his career.

