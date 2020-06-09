Protests from some nursing homes try to get stimulus controls

WASHINGTON (AP) – To compound the coronavirus difficulties, some nursing homes have demanded that low-income residents turn in their $ 1,200 economic stimulus checks, a measure that lawmakers want to stop.

On Tuesday, Senators Chuck Grassley, Republican of Iowa, and Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon, asked the Office of the Inspector General of Health and Human Services to issue a warning to nursing homes and assisted living facilities that such practices they are "inappropriate and illegal."

In the House, representatives Richard Neal, D-Mass. And Frank Pallone, DN.J., asked the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to explain to nursing homes that Congressional aid money is not considered an income that facilities can legally claim to defray the cost of care. .

Low-income Medicaid recipients should not be "forced to hand over their checks for fear of being kicked out of their homes," Neal and Pallone wrote. Any funds taken must be returned.

Nationwide, more than 35,500 people died from outbreaks of coronavirus in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, about a third of the national figure, according to a count by The Associated Press.

The attempt to retrieve stimulus checks from Medicaid residents was signaled last month by the Federal Trade Commission's office of senior justice, which said it had received reports from Iowa and other states. Oregon's attorney general has issued a "scam alert," calling the practice illegal.

The nursing home industry says that if there is a problem, it is not that common. "We are not aware of widespread problems with resident stimulus funds," the American Health Care Association said in a statement.

But the FTC's senior justice coordinator, Lois Greisman, previously posted that "this is not just a horror story that is circulating."

Some nursing homes claimed that if a resident received Medicaid, the center could keep the stimulus payment of $ 1,200.

In general, the Medicaid recipient's taxable income is taken into account in determining their eligibility for the program. Taxable income can be borne by a nursing home, according to Congressional staff, while the resident can keep a small amount as a personal allowance.

But lawmakers said Congress structured the payments as a tax credit, not as taxable income. They were part of the $ 2.2 trillion CARES Act, passed to provide an economic lifeline as the pandemic shut down much of the nation's business.

"Congress expressly intended that any reimbursement be ruled out in the administration of federal programs and federally assisted programs," Grassley and Wyden wrote. Translation: Medicaid recipients can keep the money.

The Trump administration agrees. CMS chief Seema Verma tweeted Tuesday that "nursing homes involved in this behavior will be subject to enforcement measures."

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.