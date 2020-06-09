Protesters encouraged by rapid police reform, but promise broader change

ATLANTA – In the two weeks after George Floyd's murder, police departments have banned strangling, Confederate monuments have fallen, and officers have been arrested and charged amid major global protests against violence by the police and racism.

The measures are far from the review of the police, prosecutors, courts and other institutions seeking protesters. But some advocates and protesters say they are encouraged by the rapid response to Floyd's death, however incremental.

"Wherever you look, you see something that gives you hope," said Frank James Matthews, 64, an activist in Alabama. "But we are under no illusions because something that is embedded like racism is difficult to kill."

Matthews spent years pushing for the removal of a Confederate monument in Birmingham near the site where four black girls were killed in a racist church bombing in 1963. The city downed the obelisk last week after protesters attempted to remove it themselves during a of the many across the country. protests about the murder of Floyd by the police in Minneapolis.

In Virginia, Democratic Governor Ralph Northam last week ordered the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, the former Confederation capital. A judge on Monday halted the measure for 10 days, but a spokeswoman for the governor said he remained committed to removing the "divisive symbol."

In a memorial for Floyd in Houston Monday, Bracy Burnett said it was difficult to know if the changes that have taken place since Floyd's death will last.

"It's a start, but you can't expect a 400-year-old oppression to be removed in a few months," said Burnett, 66.

Tancey Houston Rogers, 49, said he has seen more progress in dealing with racism and police brutality in the past two weeks than in the past.

"Now, we have to carry it forward," he said.

Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after Floyd stopped responding. Prosecutors have charged that officer, Derek Chauvin, with second-degree murder. Three other officers at the scene were charged with aiding and abetting.

