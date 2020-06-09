Protesters encouraged by rapid police reform, but promise broader change

ATLANTA – In the two weeks after George Floyd's murder, police departments have banned strangling, Confederate monuments have fallen, and officers have been arrested and charged amid major global protests against violence by the police and racism.

The measures are far from the review of the police, prosecutors, courts and other institutions seeking protesters. But some advocates and protesters say they are encouraged by the rapid response to Floyd's death, however incremental.

"Wherever you look, you see something that gives you hope," said Frank James Matthews, 64, an activist in Alabama. "But we are under no illusions because something that is embedded like racism is difficult to kill."

Matthews spent years pushing for the removal of a Confederate monument in Birmingham near the site where four black girls were killed in a racist church bombing in 1963. The city downed the obelisk last week after protesters attempted to remove it themselves during a of the many across the country. protests about the murder of Floyd by the police in Minneapolis.

In Virginia, Democratic Governor Ralph Northam last week ordered the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, the former Confederation capital. A judge on Monday halted the measure for 10 days, but a spokeswoman for the governor said he remained committed to removing the "divisive symbol."

In a memorial for Floyd in Houston Monday, Bracy Burnett said it was difficult to know if the changes that have taken place since Floyd's death will last.

"It's a start, but you can't expect a 400-year-old oppression to be removed in a few months," said Burnett, 66.

Tancey Houston Rogers, 49, said he has seen more progress in dealing with racism and police brutality in the past two weeks than in the past.

"Now, we have to carry it forward," he said.

Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after Floyd stopped responding. Prosecutors have charged that officer, Derek Chauvin, with second-degree murder. Three other officers at the scene were charged with aiding and abetting.

Minneapolis has since banned the bottlenecks, and a majority of the City Council has promised to dismantle the city's 800-member law enforcement agency. Police in Denver have also banned the use of strangles and required officers to intentionally point their gun at someone to notify a supervisor and file a report.

Police officers have also faced charges of violent conduct during the protests.

Savano Wilkerson said he is concerned about a setback in reform if national attention turns away from the Floyd case. He is also concerned about convictions against officers accused of Floyd's death.

"It is not really a victory yet because they could easily come out," the 22-year-old West Palm Beach, Florida resident said Monday in a telephone interview.

The recent protests are the country's largest protests in half a century, rivaling those of civil rights and the times of the Vietnam War.

During the civil rights drive in the 1960s, activists also won some quick concessions from authorities, said Ashley Howard, an assistant professor of African American history and studies at the University of Iowa.

"If you want to have a cynical vision, cities want to go back to business as always," he said. "They don't want the property to be defaced. They don't want to be on the front page of the newspaper."

But Howard said he sees perseverance and a long-term vision for a "radical alternative,quot; among protesters and that he expects more substantial changes.

Civil rights icons Xernona Clayton and Andrew Young also predicted a broader impact of the protests.

"A new consensus is going to emerge about how to maintain law and order in a civilized society," said Young, a confidant of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who became a congressman, United Nations ambassador and mayor of Atlanta. .

Young said organizing protests during the civil rights era was more difficult, thus delaying some of the movement's victories.

Clayton said another difference was how responsive the people in power were to the protesters.

"At least they're talking about making the change and wanting to make the change," said Clayton, who served as manager of King's Atlanta office and organized protest rallies and fundraisers. "The people who have been the perpetrators, as I call them, are speaking differently."