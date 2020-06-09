Production of the sequel to Into The Spider-Verse is underway – Up News Info

Production has started on Sony Pictures Animation & # 39; s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2, with lead animator Nick Kondo confirming the news on his twitter account.

Last month, Sony announced that the movie was rolling back from its original April 2022 release plan and is now dated October 7, 2022.

The original was a critical and commercial success, raising $ 190 million domestically and $ 375 million worldwide.

Details of the sequel have been kept secret. Shameik Moore is expected to return, among other cast members. Joaquim Dos Santos is directing and Dave Callaham is writing scripts.