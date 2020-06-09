Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals why she stopped supporting equity creams

Despite the fact that PC was silent on the subject, it was her fans who quickly shared an old video in which the actress spoke about endorsing equity creams. In the video, they asked him how it feels to endorse equity products. Responding to the same thing, PeeCee said she didn't find it right, since she herself is dark. She even revealed that all of her cousins were fair skinned but that she was brunette. The star said "Just for fun, my Punjabi family called me 'kaali, kaali'. At 13, I wanted to put on equity creams and wanted to change my complexion."
After supporting the equity product for about a year, Priyanka realized that she didn't need to, and that she was good as she was. Speaking about the same thing, he added: "Then I didn't do it (endorsing the cream of justice). But I also found my land that time when I was 21 or 22 years old."
Priyanka reportedly broke her contract a year after signing it. Again, you have found color discrimination to be an incorrect practice. Priyanka, along with her husband Nick Jonas, has been doing her part for health workers, students, disadvantaged families and children in the midst of the pandemic. She has donated to organizations like UNICEF, Feeding America, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, Give India and more.