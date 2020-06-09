Home Entertainment Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals why she stopped supporting equity creams

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals why she stopped supporting equity creams

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always expressed her opinions on various social causes. A humanitarian and philanthropist, she is also designated a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She has been honored with the UNICEF Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award. Recently, after George Floyd's passing, like other celebrities, Priyanka also expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter protests. Soon after her tweet, people were quick to trick the diva by showing their support for the protests and endorsing a cream of justice years ago.

Despite the fact that PC was silent on the subject, it was her fans who quickly shared an old video in which the actress spoke about endorsing equity creams. In the video, they asked him how it feels to endorse equity products. Responding to the same thing, PeeCee said she didn't find it right, since she herself is dark. She even revealed that all of her cousins ​​were fair skinned but that she was brunette. The star said "Just for fun, my Punjabi family called me 'kaali, kaali'. At 13, I wanted to put on equity creams and wanted to change my complexion."

After supporting the equity product for about a year, Priyanka realized that she didn't need to, and that she was good as she was. Speaking about the same thing, he added: "Then I didn't do it (endorsing the cream of justice). But I also found my land that time when I was 21 or 22 years old."

The star Quantico was even asked if she would now endorse the equity creams if they were offered, to which she replied, "They've offered me many times, but I said no."

Priyanka reportedly broke her contract a year after signing it. Again, you have found color discrimination to be an incorrect practice. Priyanka, along with her husband Nick Jonas, has been doing her part for health workers, students, disadvantaged families and children in the midst of the pandemic. She has donated to organizations like UNICEF, Feeding America, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, Give India and more.

