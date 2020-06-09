Pregnant Gigi Hadid shares rare photo with Zayn Malik for a good cause

In recent weeks, Hadid has been using his platform to call for racial justice. After the death of George FloydHe turned to Instagram to express his sadness at recent events and urged his followers to demand change.

"Enraged. Sick. Afflicted. But never surprised. This happens all too often, and videos that go viral are not isolated events," he said. "It seems that only when fans and MURDERERS are caught on camera are they even 'investigated' and fired … unfortunately the only way things will start to change is if all these ignorant racist monsters , (badges and / or not) have to face the consequences, behind bars ".

"Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, talking (this is not just if you have a great platform, it starts in your homes and communities) and struggling to make a difference in every life that has been wrongly taken or affected by LA PANDEMIC OF RACISM ", he added. "THIS IS ABOUT BEING AGAINST EACH ACT WITHOUT A SENSE OF DISCRIMINATION THAT CHARGES THIS COUNTRY."