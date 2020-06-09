Pregnant Gigi Hadid shares rare photo with Zayn Malik for a good cause

Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik are giving back
In collaboration with British VogueThe couple, who announced they are expecting their first child together in April, showed their support for the publication's The Way We Wore auction, which will feature a selection of clothing from some of the world's most stylish stars to raise money for two. Important causes that have been providing relief amid the coronavirus pandemic: NHS Charities Together and the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color (NAACP).
For their part, Hadid and Malik posed for a stunning home portrait to showcase the items to be auctioned, including a pair of Fenty's top and skirt and a Dior saddlebag. Wearing a button-up denim shirt, you can see the future mom gently hugging the Only one direction alum, who has her back to the camera, while modeling the designer bag on her mirror selfie.
"I appreciate the opportunity to give back this way, and I hope whoever ends up with these pieces (the Fenty top and skirt and the Dior saddlebag) really enjoys them, knowing that their contribution will help those who struggle because of COVID-19." Hadid said in a press release. "Zayn and I send our love and best wishes to everyone."
Further, Helena Christensen, Joan Smalls, Lily Aldridge, Dove Elsesser and Christy Turlington Burns She will also donate pieces from her closets to help support the cause.
Gigi hadid
In recent weeks, Hadid has been using his platform to call for racial justice. After the death of George FloydHe turned to Instagram to express his sadness at recent events and urged his followers to demand change.
"Enraged. Sick. Afflicted. But never surprised. This happens all too often, and videos that go viral are not isolated events," he said. "It seems that only when fans and MURDERERS are caught on camera are they even 'investigated' and fired … unfortunately the only way things will start to change is if all these ignorant racist monsters , (badges and / or not) have to face the consequences, behind bars ".
"Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, talking (this is not just if you have a great platform, it starts in your homes and communities) and struggling to make a difference in every life that has been wrongly taken or affected by LA PANDEMIC OF RACISM ", he added. "THIS IS ABOUT BEING AGAINST EACH ACT WITHOUT A SENSE OF DISCRIMINATION THAT CHARGES THIS COUNTRY."
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."