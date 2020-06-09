Porsha Williams shares her first racist experience as a child

Bravo

Porsha Williams stopped by "Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen"in the episode of Monday June 8. During the episode"The Real Housewives of Atlanta"The star recalled the first time she faced racism when she was just a child.

Porsha said it happened when she attended the event with her grandfather, famed civil rights leader and dedicated activist Hosea Williams. "I was about 6 years old when I went to my first gear," said Porsha. "I was excited to go. You know, when you were a kid, you can finally go to work with your grandpa … and we went out and I'm excited."

However, her emotion died when she was "hit in the face with racism" in a very real way. "We met the Ku Klux Klan who decided they were going to protest our protest. They threw stones at us, and actually hit me with one. They chased us to our buses," recalled Bravo's personality. "They called us the N word and any other words you can imagine the KKK would call us."

"I didn't get it [at the time]. So, of course, after that there was a conversation with my father when I got home, to let me know that some people do hate you, even if you're trying to do something good & # 39; "he said. "But what I got from that is to move on independently. I never saw my grandfather stop. I never saw my father stop, and the movement is still going on."

Addressing the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd, Porsha, who has joined multiple BLM marches and protests in Atlanta, stated: "I know that people are protesting now, and I know for a long time when the the media stop covering it, it turns off and it ends, but this time it won't stop. "

Recently, Porsha made an emotional and powerful prayer in a protest against racial injustice. "I am not going to lie to you, I am tired. My spirit is tired. My mind is tired. My body is tired … but we are not going to stop. This is not going to end soon," said Bravo. Personality told the people who attended. "All walks of life. Thank you for standing up for Black Lives Matter. Thank you for being there for African American women. Thank you. But it would be negligent to be in a crowd and have this opportunity and not pray for us."

"Thank you Jesus for joining us now. Please put yourself in everyone's spirit to continue the movement. Not while we are here now, but later when Jesus calms down. Lord Jesus, we are here to let you know that we want to be revised. We want to take Your hand as we move forward in this movement on this mission. And we know that you put us here to conquer the world. We are reclaiming this world. All over the world, we are reclaiming our time. Thank you for that Jesus, "he concluded.