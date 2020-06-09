Porsha Williams reveals that the KKK threw stones at her when she was only 6 years old during a discussion about the BLM protests

Amidst the Black Lives Matter protests that are currently happening around the world, Porsha Williams spoke about her first experience with racism that she can remember, when she was only 6 years old! Apparently, the reality TV star remembers that KKK threw stones at her when she was a little girl!

While watching what is happening live with Andy Cohen, Porsha talked about the BLM movement and more!

It was also when he shared his own personal experience with racism, from the age of 6!

Timely, it happened during a civil rights march in Georgia, not unlike what is happening right now.

The celebrity mentioned that she was six years old and attended the march with her grandfather.

It was then that he surprisingly remembered how ‘We ran into the Ku Klux Klan, who decided that they were going to protest our protest. They threw stones at us, actually hit me with one. They chased us all the way back to the buses. We had a lot of people with us and they chased us back to the buses and called us the word n ​​and anything else you can imagine the KKK would call us. "

While he didn't really understand what that meant at the time, years later, he is using that experience to continue fighting for equality.

‘What I got from that was to go on, independently. That movement is still going on and I think that is what is inside me that will not stop. I know a lot of people are protesting now, and I know that many times when the media stops covering it, it goes out and ends. But it won't stop this time. "

Ad

As you already know, the current protests taking place in all 50 states and around the world were sparked by the mindless murder of George Floyd by the police.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0