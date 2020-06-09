Porsha Williams offers emotional prayer at Black Lives Matter protest: & # 39; I'm tired & # 39;

Instagram

Bravo's personality joins another Black Lives Matter protest during which he thanks people in attendance, as well as hoping that the fight for racial justice will continue even after & # 39; calms down & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Porsha Williams She rejoined a Black Lives Matter protest in Atlanta, even after being previously gassed. Along with others who fight for justice for blacks "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"The star was recently seen joining a rally and giving an emotional and powerful speech.

"I am not going to lie to you, I am tired. My spirit is tired. My mind is tired. My body is tired … but we are not going to stop. This is not going to end soon," said Bravo. Personality told the people who attended. "All walks of life. Thank you for standing up for Black Lives Matter. Thank you for being there for African American women. Thank you. But it would be negligent to be in a crowd and have this opportunity and not pray for us."

Then he began a prayer, saying, "Father God, we come to you at this time, Jesus. We come to you at this moment torn, abused, beaten, and oppressed. But we are powerful in spite of God, and we know that it is simply because this is a mighty move, Jesus. Just as it had a purpose for our ancestors before us, Lord. We know this moment was meant to be. "

Porsha continued adding: "This moment is intended for all who have that talent and that gift that God gave him now is to activate it in the name of Jesus Lord. Whatever it is. Be a social person on social media." If you're a great speaker, if you're a people person, if you're in church … whatever your gift is. "

"Whether it be music Lord Jesus, help us, give us the strength to raise the gift that we need to use at this very moment," he continued.

Before finishing her powerful sentence, Porsha criticized systemic racism. "This system was created to break us down. The system was set up there to segregate us, but as you can see now, it hasn't segregated us one bit. We are all here, Lord Jesus. With one mind, one focus and one goal. And that it's justice, and raising voices and letting them know that Black Lives Matter, "he said.

<br />

"Thank you Jesus for joining us now. Please put yourself in everyone's spirit to continue the movement. Not while we are here now, but later when Jesus calms down. Lord Jesus, we are here to let you know that we want to be revised. We want to take Your hand as we move forward in this movement on this mission. And we know that you put us here to conquer the world. We are reclaiming this world. All over the world, we are reclaiming our time. Thank you for that Jesus, "he concluded.

Fans applauded Porsha for that when one commented, "Porsha can't do anything wrong! I'm staying. Period. BLM." Another fan said: "She has grown a lot, but she is still herself."