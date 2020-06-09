Porsha Williams makes her grandfather proud with his environment: watch the video

One of the things that Porsha Williams wanted was for her late grandfather and father to be proud of her. Fans said he is definitely successful regarding this goal that he set for himself.

Check out a message and some clips she shared earlier today!

‘My VIBE 🥁 I said I LOVE being black / because it is the skin I am on / I love the texture of my hair / and I wiggle it everywhere! 🎶 Don't be a 🤡GO VOTE, everyone !!! Make them listen, see you, feel you! That's the selfie I want to see today! #GoVote #MyVoteMatters ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏼✊🏿✊🏼❤️ #BlackLivesMatter, "Porsha captioned her post.

A follower said to Porsha, "Your grandfather is proud!" And someone else said, "I'm so proud of you !! I love my black people, we are EVERYTHING!"

One commenter posted: "He made me dance here in my living room,quot; I LOVE IT, "and another follower said," Yes, Porsha! You're not just talking about it, but about it! Amazing! & # 39;

People also admire Porsha for the fact that he is on the front line and not only sends brave messages from the comfort of his home.

A follower said, "I love how you are here on the front line and leading by example!" And someone else posted this: "I just said this out loud." I love being black … because it's the skin I'm on. "Some people pay good money to get this tone and full lips."

One commenter wrote: "The ONLY housewife who cares❤️ @ porsha4real the rest of them CANCELED."

Someone else posted this message: ‘@ porsha4real You selected the correct Instagram name,quot; 4Real! "Observing your protest and delivering your message on your platform gave me great respect for you. It's refreshing to see multiple levels of you as an ATL Housewive, an amazing and gorgeous mother with glamor. You are now an activist. Kudos Porsha! #blacklivesmatter ".

A commenter made this note: & # 39; Dear Porsha, please promote calling it "Systemic Reform,quot; of the police departure and not "Defund,quot; because Republicans are concentrating their base on this word and making it appear that the outlay is Eliminate all funds or dissolve police departments: we don't need confusion or distraction from the cause. Thanks for all you are doing!

Many fans congratulate Porsha on her courage to go outside with Dennis McKinley these days and to promote peaceful protests.



