Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss and Gizelle Bryant talk about racism and more

On the importance of voting:

Porsha "If you're getting activated and you're marching, that's amazing, but also getting to those polls and being an affective voter … That's the only selfie I want to see, okay? Your selfie online. That's it."

Gizelle "So this year, for the state of Maryland, the primary was on June 2. So, because of COVID, they mailed us our ballots, right? And on the ballot, of course, you know, president, all of that , but in the Everyone they were judges. You must know who your judges are, because the judges are the people who are going to send you, being black, potentially to jail unfairly or not. "

Kandi: "At the end of the day, we have to keep voting and we really have to keep voting in our local elections. Those are the elections that affect us directly … People always want to go to the polls when it's time to vote for the president, we know that We know. But, as we've seen in our past presidency … I mean, I love (President Barack) Obama. I love Obama, but we know that many times he couldn't get things going because the House didn't. supported, did not have enough votes. With that said, a person in power is still raised and held by the people below, you know what I mean? So don't think we're just going to vote for the person who's up and I think you don't need to vote for all the people who stand up for things and make laws that are below the president. You need to vote for everyone. "