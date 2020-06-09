Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss and Gizelle Bryant talk about racism and more

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images / Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
A sincere conversation.
Monday, Daily pop co-host Justin Sylvester He appeared on Bravo & # 39; s Instagram Live to organize an open dialogue about being black in the United States. The e! personality joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, as much as The real housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant.
In individual live segments with Bravolebrities, Justin covered a variety of topics, from experiences with racism to thoughts of the upcoming elections and the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.
"I want to thank you for coming. This is an open dialogue about what is happening now in the United States and without you, the people who are willing to listen, the change does not happen," Justin said during the live broadcast. "I know this is an awkward conversation for many people, trust me, it is awkward for me to have with certain people, but awkward conversations are the ones you should be having."
For Kandi, Porsha and Gizelle's words on these topics, be sure to scroll through the quotes below.
On the reactions to George Floyd's death:
Porsha: "He hit me because it was another black man he was watching kill again, but it was the way we saw him, how long it took, how long you had to go through his agony, his pain, all of that."
Gizelle "Just to see George Floyd die, because we all saw the video, so after watching the video you have to have an opinion on what you saw. You can't get away from that, I don't care what color you are, and I don't have one opinion. It saddened my father because here he is 60 years out of all the work he has done and still has not changed. As I said, he worked with Martin Luther King (Jr.) Martin Luther King had his "I have a dream,quot; … Clearly, that dream has been a nightmare for us. "
Kandi: "I feel like, as black people, we've been preaching and trying to spread the word for a long time about police violence in the United States and injustice and racism in the United States, but suddenly it seems like suddenly everyone can finally hear it .I really hate what happened to George Floyd, but obviously, like Porsha said earlier, that video really ripped us apart from having to see that. It really showed just how real it was. I've been saying for so long it's something real, not just We say it. This is real. "
On experiences with racism:
Porsha "I've definitely dealt with racism in the workplace, I've dealt with racism only in everyday life, I've dealt with it as a child. At the end of the day, we're trying to live on this black skin in the world that tells us that we are not equal to them. So, you will face that in different ways, whoever it is, if you live with black skin. "
Gizelle "To get a little closer to my house, I have a 15-year-old boy who is in high school and then I have twins who are in eighth grade, but when my twins were in sixth grade, Angel, one of the twins, went to school and on her desk was the word "N,quot;.
Kandi: "If we are never there to comment, then you will find it where someone of another race is always trying to do what they think works for the black community … When I say this I am not excluding Bravo, because I see people who are making comments I myself have already started having conversations with our network to ask these questions. And I know my sisters in The Real Housewives of AtlantaWe are having conversations with each other about how we can get our production company and network to support us. "
On the importance of voting:
Porsha "If you're getting activated and you're marching, that's amazing, but also getting to those polls and being an affective voter … That's the only selfie I want to see, okay? Your selfie online. That's it."
Gizelle "So this year, for the state of Maryland, the primary was on June 2. So, because of COVID, they mailed us our ballots, right? And on the ballot, of course, you know, president, all of that , but in the Everyone they were judges. You must know who your judges are, because the judges are the people who are going to send you, being black, potentially to jail unfairly or not. "
Kandi: "At the end of the day, we have to keep voting and we really have to keep voting in our local elections. Those are the elections that affect us directly … People always want to go to the polls when it's time to vote for the president, we know that We know. But, as we've seen in our past presidency … I mean, I love (President Barack) Obama. I love Obama, but we know that many times he couldn't get things going because the House didn't. supported, did not have enough votes. With that said, a person in power is still raised and held by the people below, you know what I mean? So don't think we're just going to vote for the person who's up and I think you don't need to vote for all the people who stand up for things and make laws that are below the president. You need to vote for everyone. "
On the protests against police brutality:
Porsha "We are all at home with our families and I think during that time the mentality of the world was: & # 39; Family is everything & # 39;. We all had the mentality of loving each other, being together in this. So, It was almost a perfect storm when we saw that video of George Floyd murdered because when we heard him call his mother, he hit us right then. Weak point of & # 39; we care about our family & # 39; ".
Gizelle "The protests that my children made me go to: 90 percent white. It was organized by teenagers. There were around 3,000 people there. It was incredible. And seeing this organized by whites, young people, mostly girls, gave me hope It gave me hope, I inspired. "
Kandi: "Let's talk about how people woke up all over the world, not just in the United States. I mean, seeing people protesting all the way in Paris, seeing them in London, in Amsterdam, in Tokyo, more places than I can name. But, just to see that even the Amish were protesting … at first, we're saying that police violence is something that affects the United States. But racism affects the world. "
On how to get involved and implement change:
Porsha "I really believe that everyone sees this window of opportunity, I really believe that people want this to be changed in a real way … There is a website called SURJ, SURJ, that appears for racial justice. I like to publicize it because is a website with a lot of information about a white person's racial injustice to tell another white person … If people can find different quality organizations that are trying to help the movement, then you have the NAACP Legal Defense, Black Lives Matter, different just look them up and see what it's all about. "
Gizelle: "Some of my white friends have called me and apologized and said, 'Gizelle, what should I do?' And I have to be frank with them and say, 'Whatever you have been doing, do the opposite! "… But, more importantly, whatever your domain, whatever you're done with, whatever your responsibility, as the manager, fix it. Change it. You have the ability to change whatever you're responsible for. "
Kandi: "I love the fact that we have so many allies right now. So when you ask us, once again, what can you do to help us? What can you do to rectify what has been years and years and years of racism? You have You have to start by making sure that we are included. If you go to an executive meeting where the most important people in your company are all at the table and you don't see a black person, or even if you see 20 of you and there is only one black person, you need have a conversation. There is something wrong. "
You can find the entire conversation on Bravo's Instagram account here.
For more ways to act and get involved, click here.
