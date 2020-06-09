Porsha Williams gives fans hope with these photos during these difficult times in which we live

Porsha Williams shared an amazing post on her social media account, with which she managed to give her fans hope that change is possible. Take a look at the photos included in his post below.

‘This is for our babies! Always go well, have like-minded friends … Love, we all have this ✊🏾GO VOTE ❤️ #NoJusticeNoPeace #SayHerName #blacklivesmatter #WeWillNotStop @lodwill @misslaurenw @natbrownbeauty @tracisteele @ tiptip_00 @ladytford @missmepppplove .

Someone said: ‘I love it. Thank you for using your platform for something so relevant, "and another follower praised Baleigh, Porsha's niece:" Your niece is beauty itself. "

Porsha also shared the following post recently in which she urged fans to use their voices, this was just now:

‘Let's raise our voices today! VOTE! S / O these powerful young organizers of Sayhername Protest and their team

@zobambara | @marypathector #sayhernamebreonnataylor oloJust by coincidence the day after I left with these women, it was in the books for me to interview @zobambara, the granddaughter of civil rights activist and author Toni Cade! Watch for that interview soon on @dishnation, "Porsha wrote in the post.

Someone else said: hermosas Beautiful women from a beautiful inherited family! Thank you for all that you and your family have done. "

One commenter wrote: ‘What will the vote do if they only care about the elections? Our voices / opinions don't matter in the voting system, "and another follower said," I love that you're so active and on the front line and not just posting black squares in your story. "

Someone else posted: ‘Thank you very much Porsha for everything you are doing during this time. That prayer touched my soul. "

Another follower posted this: "I am very proud of you, Po, how you get going by showing that we are all people who deserve the same respect."

In other news, Porsha shared a message on her social media account, saying that young people should be heard.



