Pontiac Block Party Shooting Leaves 2 Injured – Up News Info Detroit

PONTIAC, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Two men are expected to recover from their injuries after being shot at a neighborhood party in Pontiac.

Oakland County Sheriff's officials said officers responded to a park near Shirley and Wall after a shooting report and a large gathering of cars blocking the street.

It happened around midnight Sunday and while on the scene, officers learned that a man who said he had been shot at the block party was transported to a local hospital.

At the hospital, the male victim told officers as he was walking out of the street party down the street, someone started shooting. They shot him in the chest.

Officers say that while he was in the hospital, a second man who attended the street party came to the hospital and said he was shot in the arm.

This is an ongoing investigation.

