Police offer a $ 350,000 reward for solving an unsolved case after Leonie Stuart shot Glenroy's home.

Leonie Stuart, 52 at the time, was shot in the chest through her security door after she went to investigate a noise in front of her Hubert Avenue home in Glenroy around 11:50 p.m. March 2017.

The front door was open, but the security door was still closed.

Leonie Stuart. (Nine)

She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and required significant medical treatment.

Stuart said his health had "deteriorated,quot; since the shooting.

"I find it uncomfortable to wear some clothes and I live in constant pain," he said in a statement.

"The physical and mental aspects have been very demanding and I constantly remember this incident every day of my life. If anyone has any information, please introduce yourself. My family and I want a closure."

Acting Detective Inspector Paul Lloyd of the Armed Crime Squad said he hoped the reward would lead to a breakthrough in the case.

"For the past three years, we have been unable to give the victim answers about who was responsible for the shooting and why," Det said. In sp. Lloyd said.

Melbourne wife Leonie Stuart shows her scars from the shooting. (Nine)

"Clearly there will be someone out there who knows something, and hopefully the reward gives them the motivation to finally show up."

"There have been a number of theories over the years, but no one has been able to give us a definitive answer.

Stuart said she thought the attack was motivated by revenge, after she testified against her son Rodney Phillips in court.

Phillips, 25, pleaded guilty in 2017 to opening fire on two police officers and failed the arson attacks on the homes of Roberta and George Williams, the parents of the gang killer, Carl Williams.

Investigators were told that a dark gray 4WD was seen exiting the scene of the shooting south along Hubert Avenue toward Hilton Street.

Police are still trying to identify the vehicle.

Later, a person also contacted police with information about a motorcycle that was seen in the area shortly before the shooting.

In August 2017, investigators called on the caller to contact them again, however, they have not yet spoken to them.

"We know that relationships change over time and we hope someone knows who is responsible for this shooting and why it happened, and we urge those people to come forward and provide us with the information we need to solve this crime." Det. In sp. Lloyd said.

"As always, this information can be provided to the police anonymously.

"It really is just a matter of sheer luck that this woman was not killed as a result of the shooting: Her injuries were significant and have had a lasting effect on her life."

"No one deserves this and we hope that today's appeal will bring us closer to getting answers and also identifying a violent criminal or criminals who are still in our community."