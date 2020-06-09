Police cut tires during Minneapolis protests – Up News Info

During the riot nights that followed George Floyd's death, some protesters and journalists returned to their cars, only to find their tires broken.

On May 30, all the cars in the South Minneapolis Kmart parking lot had their tires punctured. According to witnesses, the National Guard was responsible. Andrew Kimmel, former video chief at Buzzfeed News, and journalists from Radio Canada had parked their rental cars in that lot.

The next day, the Canadian news network Global News captured live footage of the police cutting car tires.

The tires were cut in the Twin Cities, and more than a week later, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed that police and state patrol were responsible for these actions.

Now this is weird. Someone pointed out to us that all the cars in the Kmart parking lot at Nicollet and Lake St. have cut tires. The group that told us said that it was the police or the National Guard who did it. @Up News Info pic.twitter.com/1nv9Rr2wsh – Jeff Wagner (@ Jeff_Wagner4) May 31, 2020

During the days of riots, the state had activated a Multiple Agency Command Center (MACC) to coordinate police groups. The strategies implemented targeted individual situations and were not a general order, according to DPS.

However, on May 31, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office was ordered to "disable illegally abandoned vehicles due to tire deflation." They cut the tires of two abandoned cars on Washington Avenue on I-35W.

They were not involved in the Kmart parking lot tire cuts, according to their statement. No agency has come forward to confirm their involvement in this incident.

"Life safety concerns were a concern due to the previous two days of civil unrest in the city of Minneapolis, as protesters had used unoccupied vehicles as weapons," said the Anoka County statement.

The "attacks,quot; that used vehicles, according to the DPS, include instances in which the cars conducted protests at high speeds and an instance in which a car had been pushed towards the police while it was operating. Some cars also contained rocks, concrete and sticks, they said.

However, on the night of May 30, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activated more than 5,000 Minnesota National Guard soldiers, who fired tear gas, paintballs, and rubber bullets at groups of protesters half an hour before 8 pm The curfew began.

In a viral tweet, you can also see the national guard and the MPD shooting rounds of paint at residents on their front porch.

