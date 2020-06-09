‘Police’ canceled by Paramount Network, ‘Live PD’ Return evaluated by A&E – Up News Info

Police‘Six years of running on the Paramount Network has come to an end. Earlier this month, following the death of George Floyd, the series will not return.

"Police He is not on the Paramount Network and we have no current or future plans for him to return, "a Paramount Network spokesperson said in a statement to Up News Info.

The long-term Police It premiered on Fox in 1989 and aired for 25 seasons. The show was resurrected in 2013 when Spike TV ordered new episodes. Spike TV changed its name to Paramount Network in 2018.

The series, whose new season was slated to premiere yesterday, has been off the air since June 1 when it retired with no plans to release additional episodes. Paramount Network has moved away from all scriptless programming.

A&E pulled last weekend's episodes from its hit docuseries PD live amid continued nationwide protests over Floyd's death. The network is still evaluating the right time to get it back, although a return this weekend seems unlikely at the moment.