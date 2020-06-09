PlayStation 5 reveal date, price, design, backward compatibility and more to know about PS5

Welcome to the next generation (finally again).

Sony is slated to reveal the future of its PlayStation brand this Thursday, having previously delayed the event for reasons unknown to the public. While the folks at Sony had a high-end tech and spec reveal in March, the event did little to quench the thirst for gamers everywhere.

While the new controller and its technology were released in early 2020, details of the PS5 are still sparse and rumors are rampant. Could the console cost almost $ 600? Will there be backward compatibility? As will be?

Many of those rumors about price, backward compatibility, and design will be ruled out on Thursday.

Until then, here is everything we know about Playstation 5:

When is the PlayStation 5 release date?

Sony is slated to unveil the PlayStation 5 during a launch event on Thursday, June 11 at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT), when the company is also expected to announce the 2020 release date to consumers.

PlayStation 5 price

Verified details of the console price are expected to be revealed Thursday, but current rumors and reports point to the system being priced at $ 499 and up. A Bloomberg report in February said consoles are relatively expensive to produce, with numbers around $ 450 per console.

Unless Sony is going to run a deficit like it did with the PS3's cost of production, then expect the PS5 to sell below $ 500.

Backward compatibility of PlayStation 5

While rumors that the PS5 originally had backward compatibility from early PlayStation games, Sony's specs in March reveal that backward compatibility is probably not the case.

A graphic detailing the backward compatibility capabilities of the March showcase painted the picture that earlier versions of PlayStation will not be playable on the PS5, but will be playable on the PS4.

PS5 chief architect Mark Cerny said during the spec transmission that placing the chip design of an older console to allow backward compatibility is "extremely expensive," while the PS4's technology enabled the use of games. futures on future consoles at a lower cost. This means do not expect major updates to the PS5 infrastructure to allow compatibility with PS1, 2 or 3 on the PS5.

PlayStation 5 design

While the official design of the console has yet to be revealed, leaked photos of the development kits may provide an early look at a plan for Sony's design.

PS5 patent "leak,quot; shows glimpse of Sony's plans for mysterious presentation: Crypto New Media Press A recently published patent details the cooling solution that underpins the PS5 device. It features six fans, a strong heat sink, and a steam chamber design. Re … https://t.co/VuqSn8IePi pic.twitter.com/dAEI0SxG1r – Cryptonomic World Foundation (@wcryptofound) June 4, 2020

And more leaked images and renders could paint the PS5 to make it look like this:

The PS4 allowed multiple ventilation options, masterfully designed for adequate air flow so the interior never gets too hot. Expect something similar for the next console.

PlayStation 5 controller

The PS5 controller was revealed in April, which gave Sony fans a taste of what's to come. The DualSense name is a departure from the DualShock nickname from previous years, while the design is similar when it comes to button and button layouts.

However, the controller technology itself is very different, as haptic feedback plays an important role in triggers and other areas of the remote control.

The controller introduces new feedback on the triggers, providing a more immersive experience when traveling or performing in-game actions. For more details on the PS5 controller, click here.