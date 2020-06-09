In early March of this year, I ordered one of the newest designs from the F64-powered Pine64 project: the Pinebook Pro. The company's manufacturing efforts have been hugely successful due to COVID-19's impact on its manufacturing partners. Chinese, which prevented me from receiving my Pinebook Pro until last week.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 not only slowed production. It also made quality control impossible, causing enough problems with my new laptop to be replaced. We'll talk about why that's much more detailed later, but for now, keep in mind that some parts of my experience aren't designed for hardware.

You should also note that the Pinebook is not exactly a consumer product – it is a device aimed directly at game fans and fans with unconventional plans and a limited budget. Most people won't want to replace their standard consumer laptop or Chromebook with a Pinebook Pro, but it's a fascinating look at what's possible in an inexpensive hardware design with an intense focus on privacy, the open source design. and the community.

Specifications

Specifications at a glance: Pinebook Pro YOU Manjaro Linux CPU Hex-core big.LITTLE cluster:

2x ARM A-72 2.0GHz

4x ARM A-53 1.5GHz RAM 4GB LPDDR4 GPU ARM Mali T860MP4 UHD Wifi AMPAK AP6256

1×1 dual band 802.11ac + Bluetooth SSD SanDisk iNAND 7232 64GiB eMMC Drums 10000 mAh @ 3.8V Monitor 14 "1080p color active matrix TFT LCD Connectivity left side: Jack DC barrel

USB3 type A

USB3 type C (compatible charging) right side: USB2 type A

3.5mm headphone jack

MicroSD slot Price as proven $ 199 from Pine64 store

The most important thing any potential buyer needs to know about the Pinebook Pro's specs is that it is not an x86 device, it is a large and small heterogeneous ARM cluster architecture, with two Cortex A72 cores and four Cortex A53 cores. In 2020, this drastically limits the choice of operating system – you won't be buying a Pinebook Pro and you'll slap Windows after you get it.

The Pinebook Pro comes with Manjaro Linux pre-installed. Manjaro is indeed Arch Linux, but with a reasonably reasonable set of default values: "real,quot; Arch could be considered more of a framework on which to hang a distribution, rather than an entire distribution itself.

If you're not interested in Manjaro, that's fine: The Pine64 project offers a wide selection of additional Pinebook Pro downloadable and user-installable images including Debian, Fedora, NetBSD, Chromium OS, and more.

The integrated 64GiB eMMC module has reasonably high performance; it can be replaced or supplemented with an NVMe SSD if you purchase an optional third-party adapter.

Unboxing the Pinebook Pro

If you have never received a new laptop in a plain mail envelope, you have never purchased a Pinebook Pro. Jim Salter

Did i say in a mail envelope? My mistake. Make that "in more than one,quot; mail envelope. Jim Salter

Now you know why I didn't say "in two mail envelopes,quot; in the last photo. Jim Salter

OK! Within third About, we have a cardboard box and a cardboard box with a charger. Jim Salter

Inside the cardboard box is … OH COME NOW

After opening three envelopes and two cardboard boxes, we have a welcome letter and, in a protective shipping case, the Pinebook Pro itself. Jim Salter

I have a confession: personally, I don't care in the least about "the unpacking experience,quot;, other than hoping not to have to fight horrible horrible anti-theft packaging. As far as I'm concerned, the box is what you reluctantly keep for a week in case you have to return the thing, and nothing else. That said … the Pinebook Pro presents you with a hilariously low rent unboxing experience.

My new Pinebook Pro was inside three nested envelopes, two nested cardboard boxes, and a protective sleeve. Absolutely none of this felt robust, but Pine64's "fractal packaging,quot; strategy was enough to get the Pinebook Pro from Hong Kong to me, via multiple chargers, without even a bump or scratch. Don't hit it if it works!

As a side note: lately, many keen-eyed readers have been alarmingly focused on the disgusting American Legion schwag knife with which I open the packages. Enjoy its direct inclusion here, from multiple angles, in all its dubious and inexplicably serrated glory.

This is the left side view of the Pinebook Pro, seen here on a Moft Z portable stand. Jim Salter

This is the right side view of the Pinebook Pro, seen here on a Moft Z portable stand. Jim Salter

Pinebook Pro open top view. Omen: oh hey, look at that protective film on the touchpad … Jim Salter

The best part of your first hands-on experience with a Pinebook Pro is the utter lack of branding on the exterior. Matte black magnesium alloy chassis feels great and has no logo or branding or anything in that it makes you feel like a character in a William Gibson novel. When you open the laptop, you still don't see any obvious marks – the only clue to the details of this device is the pine icon on the Super key.

The keyboard feels as good as the chassis. There are no quick stickers to annoyingly hit the palm rest, and right now, before you turned it on, it was absolutely love with the sober and unexpected badassery of this laptop.

COVID-19, Factory quality assurance, and you

The protective film on the touchpad felt like it had been glued to Gorilla, and trying to remove it made it clear that the touchpad was not properly seated in the chassis in the first place. Jim Salter

After removing the film from the touchpad, I broke the touchpad almost in its proper place. Note the lower right corner still slightly raised. Jim Salter

Fortunately, the protective film from the webcam came off without mechanical problems. Jim Salter

Struggling with the full touchpad, it's time to boot into Manjaro Linux! Jim Salter

Pine64 is currently experiencing some major quality assurance issues with its factory in China. Unfortunately, my Pinebook Pro exhibited almost all the issues Pine64 has heard of. Firstly, the protective film on the touchpad was not easily removed; Removing it felt like trying to remove a used car dealer's sticker from the bumper of a sedan.

The attempt exposed another problem: the touchpad itself was not installed correctly. The left side was embedded in the chassis, but the entire right side rested over the chassis instead of being nested. When I tried to release the film, that entire side of the touchpad lifted a disturbing half-inch, showing me a hole in the laptop. Yikes needed to hold down the touchpad on the right side while taking off hard to take the film out to the right.

After removing the film, I was able to fit the touchpad into the chassis, primarily, with a really outrageous amount of careful downward pressure. I could feel that the "click to click,quot; worked on the left side but none on the right, and at the time, I assumed that this just didn't mean pressing to right-click. As it turned out, he was wrong, and a couple of hours later, another application of nailing pressure directly into that corner heard him audibly the rest of the way.

With the touchpad fully inserted, click-to-click works in the lower left and right corners of the panel. The touchpad itself was responding perfectly after all this gronking. It still looks a little "raised,quot; in the lower right corner, but it is gently pressed when right-clicked and returns just as smoothly when released.

On first boot, it had a Wi-Fi icon, but clicking on it didn't give me any connection options. Jim Salter

This is how it sounds / when there is no Wi-Fi. – A geek version of the late great Prince, in some alternate dimension. Jim Salter

I searched the entire Pinebook Pro for a Wi-Fi kill switch, and couldn't find one; It turns out that you just press Super + F11 and then reboot. (The Wi-Fi module is not designed for hot plugging.) Jim Salter

After pressing Super + F11 and restarting, I was able to connect to my wLAN very well. Jim Salter

The next problem I encountered was apparently a broken wifi. Although there was a Wi-Fi icon present in the system tray, clicking on it didn't present me with any Wi-Fi options, just power and so on. Leaving me in Terminal, I listed the available network adapters, and all I found was the loopback adapter. That is not a good sign.

Fortunately, I vaguely remembered that Pine64 had done its best to support privacy concerns and provide shutdown switches for Wi-Fi, camera, and microphone, so I did a purposeful search around the chassis for the shutdown switches, but stayed empty. At this point, I gave up and went back to my main PC to consult the Pinebook Pro user manual.

It turns out that privacy switches aren't manual switches like laptops used to have in the early 2000s; they are BIOS-level firmware cutouts alternated with keyboard hotkeys. Pressing and holding Super + F11 ("Windows key,quot; for the least linuxy among us; although there is a pine cone instead of the Windows logo here) causes the Num Lock LED to blink; twice if you just enabled Wi-Fi, three times if you just disabled it.

Unfortunately, the Ampak Wi-Fi card was not designed to hot-plug, so after enabling it, I had to restart it. After the reboot, everything worked as expected, and I connected to my wLAN and searched Up News Info with no problems.

The camera and microphone switches were turned on and off, respectively; either can be activated without restarting afterwards.