Photos: Tuesday protests in honor of George Floyd

Massachusetts communities once again held protests Tuesday, demanding justice for George Floyd and other African-Americans who have been killed by police.

A speech against racism was held outside of Boston City Hall, where speakers also called for the name change to the historic Faneuil Hall. Protesters also gathered in Revere, Watertown, and other parts of Massachusetts.

Here are photos and social media posts from Tuesday's protests.

Boston:

Outside of Boston City Council, the New Democracy Coalition spoke out against racism. Speakers also called for a name change for Faneuil Hall. —Pat Greenhouse / Globe Staff

Sitting on the shoulders of Schuyler Redd, a family friend, August Robinson-Goodnight, 5, listens to her mother, artist / activist Aziza Robinson-Goodnight, speak. —Pat Greenhouse / Globe Staff

Jean-Luc Pierite of the Boston North American Indian Center, poet Crystal "Black Like Crystal,quot; Dodson, artist and activist Aziza Robinson-Goodnight, and Rev. Rodney Petersen, executive director, participated in the speaker program. of the Metropolitan Cooperative Ministries. —Pat Greenhouse / Globe Staff

Revere:

Hundreds marched along Revere Beach on their way to Revere City Hall in a demonstration for George Floyd and others killed by police. —Erin Clark / Globe Staff

Taunton's Ella McClurken raises her hands and shouts "hands up, don't shoot,quot; as she marches in Revere. —Erin Clark / Globe Staff

A protester held a sign for Botham Jean, who was killed by a Dallas white police officer in 2018. —Erin Clark / Globe Staff

Hundreds knelt in front of Revere City Hall for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck. —Erin Clark / Globe Staff

The Revere Police Chief joined others to kneel down in front of the Revere Town Hall. —Erin Clark / Globe Staff

Watertown:

Another record breaking crowd in Watertown Square tonight, thanks to all the young people who organized the march. pic.twitter.com/Z5RyMy3Yj2 – Steve Owens (@VoteSteveOwens) June 9, 2020

Southbridge:

#BlackLivesMatter Southbridge protest June 9. To view the full album, visit https://t.co/oTnLLlyCjr pic.twitter.com/grzbcF68LR – Photograph of Moriarty (@ MoriartyPhotog1) June 10, 2020

Worcester: