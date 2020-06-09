Photos: Tuesday protests in honor of George Floyd

Massachusetts communities once again held protests Tuesday, demanding justice for George Floyd and other African-Americans who have been killed by police.
A speech against racism was held outside of Boston City Hall, where speakers also called for the name change to the historic Faneuil Hall. Protesters also gathered in Revere, Watertown, and other parts of Massachusetts.
Here are photos and social media posts from Tuesday's protests.
Boston:
Revere:
Watertown:
Another record breaking crowd in Watertown Square tonight, thanks to all the young people who organized the march. pic.twitter.com/Z5RyMy3Yj2
– Steve Owens (@VoteSteveOwens) June 9, 2020
#black Life matters. Keep going! Watertown Square, MA. pic.twitter.com/Fs8EcZLQRf
– Lisa Robinson (@elisaitw) June 9, 2020
Taking a knee #Watertown #BostonProtest pic.twitter.com/IPK7nIzvdz
– Lauren Pespisa (@SplendidSpoon) June 9, 2020
Southbridge:
#BlackLivesMatter Southbridge protest June 9. To view the full album, visit https://t.co/oTnLLlyCjr pic.twitter.com/grzbcF68LR
– Photograph of Moriarty (@ MoriartyPhotog1) June 10, 2020
Worcester:
A small group stands out in support of Black Lives Matter in Worcester University Park. They say they will kneel in solidarity for 8 minutes and 46 seconds at 12:30. @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/r6V5C6o5hb
– Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) June 9, 2020