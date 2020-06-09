Photos: Monday protests in honor of George Floyd

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

After a busy weekend of protests across Massachusetts demanding justice for George Floyd and other African Americans who have been killed by police, the protests continued on Monday.

The protests included a demonstration in Roxbury Nubian Square organized by public defenders, a protest at the Rotary of Holy Name in West Roxbury, and a demonstration outside the Cambridge Town Hall calling for police disbursement.

Here are photos and social media posts from Monday's events.

Roxbury

An estimated 300 people attended a demonstration in Roxbury Nubian Square, organized by local public defenders. —Jeremy C. Fox / The Boston Globe
Allison Cartwright, attorney in charge of the Roxbury Public Defenders office, spoke at the rally. —Matthew J Lee / Globe Staff
Darrell Jones, who spent 32 years in jail wrongfully convicted of murder, spoke at the public defender rally. —Matthew J Lee / Globe Staff

West Roxbury:

Protesters display posters during a protest against police brutality in West Roxbury. —AP Photo / Steven Senne
Protesters lined up at Holy Name Rotary in West Roxbury. —AP Photo / Steven Senne
Protesters called for racial justice and held signs. —AP Photo / Steven Senne
Protesters at Holy Name Rotary. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

Cambridge:

