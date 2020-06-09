Photos: Monday protests in honor of George Floyd

After a busy weekend of protests across Massachusetts demanding justice for George Floyd and other African Americans who have been killed by police, the protests continued on Monday.
The protests included a demonstration in Roxbury Nubian Square organized by public defenders, a protest at the Rotary of Holy Name in West Roxbury, and a demonstration outside the Cambridge Town Hall calling for police disbursement.
Here are photos and social media posts from Monday's events.
Roxbury
West Roxbury:
Hundreds gathered at West Roxbury in honor of #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter @ boston25 pic.twitter.com/Z89yligkQA
– Malini Basu (@WFXTMalini) June 8, 2020
Cambridge:
Protest held outside Cambridge City Council for "Defund the Police,quot;. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/WuO9coqJHt
– Nick Emmons WBZ (@NickEmmonsTV) June 8, 2020
A few hundred people gathered around the town hall in Cambridge now, singing, "without justice, without peace, rob the racist police,quot; @wgbhnews pic.twitter.com/95SFaYA20s
– Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) June 8, 2020
Protesters have gathered at a table representing the fiscal year 2011 budget, with the least-funded community programs at the bottom. @wgbhnews pic.twitter.com/3xghXgslBs
– Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) June 8, 2020
Lynnfield:
What a hopeful moment! People listen, learn and try to improve. Proud of the LHS and Lynnfield 4 Love students in hosting this powerful event tonight! 🖤 #BlackLivesMatter @LynnfieldHS @ lynnfield4love pic.twitter.com/J4UaTa9wJ1
– Kathleen D (@ kdero2477) June 8, 2020
Incredible BLM protest organized by Lynnfield students. @LPS_Tremblay @LynnfieldHS pic.twitter.com/l1EIYfCaVa
– Mrs. Alpert (@JaniceAlpert) June 8, 2020
Important message. Wonderful event in Lynnfield today. #BLM @LPS_Tremblay pic.twitter.com/xJUNzxZTNL
– A healthy Lynnfield (@AHLynnfield) June 8, 2020
Hudson:
+400 Hudson residents perform for one of the most energetic, enthusiastic, and unifying #BlackLivesMatter protests I've been! Proud to be here with @RepLoriTrahan AND @repkatehogan! The rally screams, honks its horn on the main street, and silent outrage as it kneels down #GeorgeFloyd.The change is in the air! pic.twitter.com/k9POx7TW2v
– Jamie Eldridge (@JamieEldridgeMA) June 9, 2020
North Andover:
Powerful Words at Black Lives Matil @ the Youth Center Vigil #BlackLivesMatter #raceamityclubforblacklives pic.twitter.com/cBixLsMpRs
– North Andover Race Amity (@RaceAmityNA) June 8, 2020
#NorthAndover #Massachusetts #PeacefulProtes #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/sWQD7Dw5kl
– Nancy (@IpPOOHlito) June 9, 2020