Photos: Monday protests in honor of George Floyd

After a busy weekend of protests across Massachusetts demanding justice for George Floyd and other African Americans who have been killed by police, the protests continued on Monday.

The protests included a demonstration in Roxbury Nubian Square organized by public defenders, a protest at the Rotary of Holy Name in West Roxbury, and a demonstration outside the Cambridge Town Hall calling for police disbursement.

Here are photos and social media posts from Monday's events.

Roxbury

An estimated 300 people attended a demonstration in Roxbury Nubian Square, organized by local public defenders. —Jeremy C. Fox / The Boston Globe

Allison Cartwright, attorney in charge of the Roxbury Public Defenders office, spoke at the rally. —Matthew J Lee / Globe Staff

Darrell Jones, who spent 32 years in jail wrongfully convicted of murder, spoke at the public defender rally. —Matthew J Lee / Globe Staff

West Roxbury:

Protesters display posters during a protest against police brutality in West Roxbury. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

Protesters lined up at Holy Name Rotary in West Roxbury. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

Protesters called for racial justice and held signs. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

Protesters at Holy Name Rotary. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

Cambridge:

Protest held outside Cambridge City Council for "Defund the Police,quot;. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/WuO9coqJHt – Nick Emmons WBZ (@NickEmmonsTV) June 8, 2020

A few hundred people gathered around the town hall in Cambridge now, singing, "without justice, without peace, rob the racist police,quot; @wgbhnews pic.twitter.com/95SFaYA20s – Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) June 8, 2020

Protesters have gathered at a table representing the fiscal year 2011 budget, with the least-funded community programs at the bottom. @wgbhnews pic.twitter.com/3xghXgslBs – Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) June 8, 2020

Lynnfield:

What a hopeful moment! People listen, learn and try to improve. Proud of the LHS and Lynnfield 4 Love students in hosting this powerful event tonight! 🖤 #BlackLivesMatter @LynnfieldHS @ lynnfield4love pic.twitter.com/J4UaTa9wJ1 – Kathleen D (@ kdero2477) June 8, 2020

Hudson:

+400 Hudson residents perform for one of the most energetic, enthusiastic, and unifying #BlackLivesMatter protests I've been! Proud to be here with @RepLoriTrahan AND @repkatehogan! The rally screams, honks its horn on the main street, and silent outrage as it kneels down #GeorgeFloyd.The change is in the air! pic.twitter.com/k9POx7TW2v – Jamie Eldridge (@JamieEldridgeMA) June 9, 2020

North Andover: