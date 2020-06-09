Phaedra Parks Praises Judge Kellie Hill, Tells Fans To Vote For Her

Phaedra Parks praised Judge Kellie Hill and told her fans that they should vote for her. Check out the recent post Phaedra shared on her social media account.

‘# Loyal friend, great # mother, ex # lawyer and # proven leader, and an excellent # judge! #Cobb #county vote tomorrow and re-elect @judge_kellie_hill ⚖️ #VOTE ✊🏾 ’Phaedra captioned her post.

Fans made sure to show the judge love in the comments and showered her with emojis and kind words.

Apart from this, Phaedra recently released the names of people who have been killed by the police and said something needs to be done.

Killing The murder of unarmed African Americans impacts us all, but its impact on black men is particularly devastating. 34% of the unarmed people killed in 2016 were black men who only represent 6% of the US population. USA 1 in 1000 black boys and men will be killed by the police in their lifetime. The rate for white men and boys is 39 out of 100,000. We say the names of those killed by the police as we protest and mourn their deaths, "Phaedra posted and continued with a call to action.

See this post on Instagram We say their names but then what? Power grants nothing without demand. It never did and never will. ~ Frederick Douglass Amadou Diallo, February 1999 (New York City) –Eric Garner, July 2014 (New York) – unarmed; Michael Brown, August 2014 (Ferguson) – unarmed; Walter Scott, April 2015 (North Charleston) – unarmed; Philando Castile, July 2016 (Minneapolis) – unarmed; Breonna Taylor, March 2020 (Louisville) – unarmed George Floyd, May 2020 (Minneapolis) – unarmed; Police killed 39 unarmed African Americans in 2016. In 2015, ZERO police officers had been convicted of murder or manslaughter. The murder of unarmed African Americans impacts us all; But its impact on black men is particularly devastating. 34% of the unarmed people killed in 2016 were black men who only represent 6% of the US population. USA 1 in 1000 black boys and men will be killed by the police in their lifetime. The rate for white men and boys is 39 out of 100,000. We say the names of those killed by the police as we protest and mourn their deaths. But we don't decide if a crime was committed. The people who make the decision to accuse and convict police officers or who appoint those with that power are the ELECT. Two recent Georgia Supreme Court decisions have limited the instances in which you will have the right to vote for state and local elected officials in future elections. This may be the LAST TIME YOU WILL VOTE for those in those positions. Georgia is a state of 10 million people. 30% of its citizens are African-American. But, in the last 17 years, only two (2) African American judges have been appointed to the Superior Court. That's the trial court that hears cases related to police shootings and the court that convicts African-Americans for serious crimes: African-American men make up just 16% of the population in Georgia, but make up 58% of the prison population in Georgia. Georgia. We have the POWER to make changes simply by tapping a screen and VOTING. Have #POWER grant the BALLOT DEMAND. #VOTE. A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on June 5, 2020 at 7:53 p.m. PDT

A follower said: ‘Wow! The bottom of the line is for everyone to exercise their civil duty and VOTE …… PLEASE. That is as important to me as protesting, and can invoke change in a heavily polluted system. # vote2020 ".

Phaedra recently told her fans and followers that protesting is just the beginning. He also addressed the importance of voting in his recent post on social media.

‘Protesting is just the beginning. The real follow-up is voting. This week our power is at the ballot box. Support and support with @keeppaulhowardda. It has been instrumental in protecting protesters against #policebrutality. #VOTE Pha ’Phaedra captioned her post.

Phaedra has been highlighting the importance of voting for a long time.



