PGA Tour will have a minute of silence at 8:46 to honor George Floyd – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW / AP) – the PGA The tour will release the departure time at 8:46 a.m. this week in Colonial as part of a tribute to George Floyd and to support efforts to end racial and social injustice.

In a memo for the players on Tuesday, Commissioner Jay Monahan said there would be a moment of silence in each of the four rounds at the Charles Schwab Challenge that will coincide with the 8:46 a.m. departure time.

The time reflects how long, 8 minutes, 46 seconds, authorities say Floyd was pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer before the handcuffed black man died.

"It has quickly become a universal symbol of racial injustice facing the black community," says the memo.

the PGA The tour closed in the last three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it returns to Colonial with the shared attention of health and security organizing a tournament and the civil unrest caused by Floyd's death across the country.

Monahan and Harold Varner III, one of three PGA Members of the Black Heritage Tour had a 10-minute conversation last week that the tour posted on its website to try to discover ways golf could do its part.

Monahan had written a memo last week for the staff and players saying that while it was difficult to determine what role to play, "we should not be deterred."

The memo said that 8:46 a.m. For the 148-man camp it was "an effort to amplify voices and ongoing efforts to end the systemic problems of racial and social injustices that plague our country."

The moment of silence will begin with three short honks. The tour is asking players on the course, newcomers or practice areas, to pause for a minute to reflect "while respecting lost lives and also pledging to use the tour platform as past solution." .

Monahan also said the tour was working on a long-term financial commitment.