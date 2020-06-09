Pete Davidson is sincere about being "as close as possible,quot; to ending his life during "dark and scary,quot; weather

The Saturday Night Live cast member spoke about his mental health issues and even faced suicidal thoughts! With that said, Pete Davidson revealed that he got as close as possible to one to end his own life!

During a new interview for CBS Sunday Morning, the comedian spoke about his upcoming film Staten Island King, which is a semi-autobiographical project.

Also, since the movie to be released on June 12 is so closely related to his own experiences, Pete was candid about the most delicate and personal parts of his life.

Pete decided to talk about everything he learned from the years he has been in SNL, but he also revealed that during the lowest point of his life, he actually contemplated suicide.

Got I got as close as you can. I mean, simply, how to test the waters. And until I knew all the right treatments and the right doctors and did all the work you need to do to not feel that way, it got really dark and scary, "he said.

At this point, he was referring to 2017 when he was in a really dark place emotionally and also when he thankfully chose to seek help instead of acting on impulse.

He got help at the time and also, working at Staten Island King, which he co-wrote, also helped him a lot with the healing process.

About him playing the main character, Pete said he really really wanted this to be a cleanup for me. I feel like I have to talk about it in the best possible way and I could just tell my story. So now I feel like I could, let it go. "

Pete has touched the "rock bottom,quot; several times, he confessed, but argued that "as long as you are around good and caring people and if you are strong, you can get out of it."

He also mentioned the coping methods he had learned in rehabilitation.



