Paul Mescal raised over $ 76,000 for the Irish suicide prevention charity

The star of & # 39; Normal People & # 39; She raffled off one of the necklaces that her character Connell wore in the hit drama after revealing that Pieta is a cause & # 39; very close to my heart & # 39 ;.

"Normal people"star Paul Mescal He has raised over $ 76,000 (£ 60,000) for an Irish suicide prevention charity after raffling one of the necklaces his character wore in the hit drama.

Mescal's Connell was never seen without the chain in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel, and even inspired fans to launch an Instagram page.

The actor gave a co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones one of his chains as a gift, but he kept another and last month agreed to sell it to help raise funds for Pieta House.

"Thank you very much to all who participated … 70,340 euros is a great amount of money and will be of great help to support Pieta's vital services," Mescal tweeted after learning that he had earned the chain.

"Thank you to all who participated and for all the generous donations to the @mescal_paul chain giveaway. The global support has impressed us," the charity said in a statement.

The lucky winner, Eadaoin Regan, also received a congratulatory tweet from Paul.

Mescal raffled the chain after revealing that Pieta is a cause "very close to my heart", revealing that "he experienced loss due to suicide in my local town growing up."

He added that the series touches on depression and suicide, adding: "It seemed like a very special association to want to help those in similar situations."