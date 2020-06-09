Participant of the contest & # 39; Miss Hitler & # 39; and partner imprisoned for his participation in the neo-Nazi group

A former "Miss Hitler,quot; pageant contestant and her partner have been jailed in the UK for belonging to the far right neo-Nazi National Action Group.

Tuesday's sentence comes after Alice Cutter, 24, and her partner Mark Jones, 25, were found guilty of belonging to a terrorist group at a trial in March, along with Garry Jack, 24, and Connor Scothern, 19, said West Midlands police in a statement. .

National Action became the first far-right group to be banned under Britain's terror laws in December 2016. It is a crime in the UK to be a member of the organization, which has been described by the Home Office for the country as "virulently racist,quot;. anti-Semitic and homophobic. "

According to the police, the four became members of the neo-Nazi group and met regularly to share their extreme ideology and attend demonstrations.

When the organization was banned, police noted that the group held secret meetings to discuss their ambitions for a racial war, recruited youth for the group, and shared "intensely shocking,quot; images mocking the Holocaust and glorifying Hitler.

In Tuesday's sentence, Cutter and Jones were jailed for three and five and a half years respectively, while Jack received a sentence of four and a half years and Scothern 18 months, police said.

Another man, Daniel Ward, 29, pleaded guilty at a previous court hearing and was jailed for three years last July.

Garry Jack, Connor Scothern and Daniel Ward, members of the far-right neo-Nazi group National Action.

Cutter, who entered the "Miss Hitler,quot; beauty pageant as Miss Buchenwald, a reference to the Nazi death camp, denied being a member of the group, despite attending rallies that held banners saying "Hitler was right." reported.

Judge Paul Farrer QC told Cutter that while she did not have an organizational or leadership role in the group, she was a "trusted confidant,quot; of one of the group's leaders, in addition to being in a "committed relationship,quot; with Jones, PA reported.

Judge Farrer noted that Jones had "an important role in the continuation of the organization,quot; after the ban.

The court heard that the four had denied National Action membership, but had attended a meeting following the 2017 ban on leaders and senior members, according to the AP.

In a statement, Chief Detective Superintendent Kenny Bell, head of the West Midlands Counter-Terrorism Unit, said authorities have seen a "significant increase,quot; in right-wing references to the Prevent Terrorism program.

"Terrorists and extremists use this type of ideology to create discord, mistrust and fear among our communities and we strive to counter this. I would encourage people to report hate crimes to us and they will take themselves seriously," he said in a statement.