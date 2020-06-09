Part fullback, part tight end, all special teams

When the Broncos traded Andy Janovich to the Cleveland Browns in March, just five months after he signed a three-year contract extension, it was a nonverbal acknowledgment that new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's system will not require a time fullback. full.

That made Andrew Beck the biggest winner of Janovich's game because the Broncos envision him as the equal parts reserve tight end, situational fullback and special teams center player.

"Opportunities like this don't come up all the time in the National Football League," Beck said last week in a phone interview. "Obviously I'm looking forward to taking advantage of it."

If Shurmur feels the two-back staff is his best course in a given week, Beck will be his fullback. If he thinks a multiple tight end look is beneficial next week, Beck will return to his university position. And every week, he'll be on special teams, basically inheriting the role of Janovich there as well.

Beck's versatility means learning and studying the playbook more.

"Right now, I'm doing mainly tight end stuff and it's right where we are with the offensive setup," he said. "In a week or so, I will transition to the running room and start working with those guys. The coaches have been very direct with me and they have let me know what they want me to do and what they expect of me. They have been helpful, which is always good. "

Last year, Beck played 233 offensive shots (nine catches for 90 yards and one touchdown) and 197 special team shots due to Janovich's preseason chest injury and dislocated elbow at the end of the season from Week 11.

The entire season was a whirlwind for Beck. He signed with New England last year as an undrafted free agent and worked as a fullback during training camp. That made him attractive to the Broncos.

He rejected the exemptions eight days before the start of the season, the initial take was once Janovich returned, Beck's list spot would be dim. Instead, he overtook Troy Fumagalli for the third tight end role and returned to fullback duties for the past five games.

"Coming out of the waivers in Week 1, it was an incredible learning curve preparing to be on the field," said Beck. “I was learning as the year progressed. In the last two games, I was playing a fair amount of snapshots (70 in the last three games) and that helps because there is no better way to (learn) than to actually do it. "

Beck established a fullback foundation last year, which he can translate even though he's learning a new system.

"It is based on the experience I gained and what I learned last year and trying to combine it with the new offensive," he said. "(Fullback) is not a very delicate position. And then communication is a great thing because as the tight end, you turn to your side and there is the tackle and you can talk to them. In fullback, you can't hear anything, so you're bouncing ideas off yourself there. "

To aid learning, Beck said he and other Broncos offensive players, led by quarterback Drew Lock, have gathered at local parks to "walk and talk," the offense, a product of not being allowed in facilities due to coronavirus. pandemic.

"We are doing a good job supporting each other, knowing that we are learning at the same time," he said.

Beck has been closely following the pandemic because his fiance, Hope Woodby, is a pediatric nurse who treated patients with coronavirus at her hospital in Austin, Texas.

"So much (admiration), it's amazing," said Beck. "Everyone in that field is so selfless and you have to be." Growing up, my mother was a nurse, so I have been exposed to people in that field all my life and they are very compassionate. It is reassuring to know that we have a group of people fighting on the front line. "

Once he completes a quarantine in Texas, Woodby will move to the Denver area within a month to look for work. Beck and Woodby are slated to get married on July 4 and can choose a small service and move the reception ahead of the season.

And what an interesting season it could be for Beck.

"It's always exciting when you go into a new offensive and see what roles people will be in," he said. "With the schedule altered, it will all come down to how everyone is doing at camp and I think I have the best chance of leaving a mark for the coaches than anyone and seeing if they trust me in a bigger role."