Paramount, Temple Hill sets up the feature version of the horror short "Laura Hasn't Slept" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures Has Made a Deal to Convert Horror Short Film Laura has not slept at a theatrical performance. Parker Finn will write and direct the film, and Temple Hill will produce. Finn wrote and directed the short. He is represented by Grandview and CAA.

Laura has not slept It premiered as SXSW earlier this spring, before the event was canceled. Despite that setback, the short film won the Special Jury Recognition Award for the SXSW Midnight Short category. The main character of the short is a young woman desperate to get rid of a recurring nightmare. She seeks the help of her therapist to deal with terror.

Here's a teaser preview:

Laura Hasn't Slept – Parker Finn's Teaser on Vimeo.