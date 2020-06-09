Orange County Health Officer Nichole quickly resigns after facing threats for issuing face mask order – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Orange County Health Director resigned after facing a violent reaction to her county-wide mask order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Nichole Quick had been receiving increased security after she began facing threats and protests at her home due to her health guidelines.

Quick issued an order May 23 making facial coatings a public requirement, as other business operations, including in-person purchases, in-person dining, beauty salons, and hair salons, were given the green light to reopen. Before that, masks were only mandatory for employees who interacted with the public.

"(Facial coatings) can help prevent transmission of COVID-19. There is evidence to back that up and I firmly believe that we need a facial coverage order as we continue to send people to a more social environment.

interactions, "Quick said.

An order modified on May 28 required the following, according to the county health website:

"Community members are encouraged to read the Strong Orders and Recommendations in their entirety here, as well as the OC Health Care Agency press release here. The Order contains specific legal requirements that all residents and visitors OCs should follow regarding cloth face coatings, proper quarantine, and isolation related to a COVID-19 diagnosis or potential exposure, and actions to be taken by companies, industry, and other entity owners. to reopen in Stage 2. "

Quick did not comment publicly on his resignation Monday night. Supervisor Doug Chaffee said he apparently resigned because the reaction "was too much for her." She has three young children and has been severely criticized by people who came out demanding her resignation, protests in

in front of his house. "

David Souleles, who was deputy director of the Orange County public health services agency, also resigned in April.

Dr. Clayton Chau, Director of the Orange County Health Care Agency, is expected to take Quick's place as Director of Health until she can be replaced. It's unclear what will happen to Quick's order, but Chau has defended him in the past.

Quick said the order of the mask was an important step for public health, citing an increase in community broadcasting in Orange County, but said she was willing to reconsider.

"Like all things at COVID, we evaluate the data and evidence on a daily basis … As we see a growing number in the county … I feel the need for a face-covering mandate," he said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They recommend covering the face of "people older than 2 years in public places where other measures of social distancing are difficult to maintain." The exemption includes people under the age of 2 and "anyone who is having trouble breathing, or who is unconscious, incapacitated, or unable to remove the mask without assistance."

As of Monday, Orange County has reported 113 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 7,527 cases, as the number of deaths remained at 177.

