OPD Releases Report on Weekend Shooting Involved by CHP Officers; Blackout grows over Erik Salgado's death – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Protesters gathered at Elmhurst High School in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon, demanding answers three days after a deadly shooting involving a CHP officer.

Erik Salgado, 23, died during a confrontation Saturday night that ended after California Highway Patrol agents opened fire on the vehicle that he and Salgado's pregnant girlfriend were inside.

Oakland police released their final report on the shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the report, just before 10:46 p.m., CHP officers reported that they were in the East Oakland area conducting a follow-up investigation into a shooting that occurred the night before on Highway 580.

"While in the East Oakland area, officers reported that they observed a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, 2-door, red sedan, driving recklessly," the report said. "Officers performed a license plate verification and were alerted to a lost / stolen license plate that did not match the Dodge Hellcat."

When CHP officers got out of their vehicles to stop them, the Dodge Hellcat driver began ramming CHP vehicles. Three CHP officers unloaded their firearms in the direction of the Dodge Hellcat driver, who was also occupied by a passenger.

"The driver sustained multiple gunshot wounds and then succumbed to his injuries," the report reads.

No injuries were reported to CHP officers.

His pregnant girlfriend was in the car and survived while in stable condition, but an activist protesting Tuesday told KPIX 5 that his unborn son did not.

“Eric and Brianna's son didn't make it. She has passed away. And so the police have murdered her unborn child, as well as Erik, "Hoku Jeffrey said with the Coalition to defend affirmative action.

There was a growing monument of candles and flowers where the shooting occurred on Saturday night.

Salgado's family claimed he was shot 40 times after the chase ended in the East Oakland neighborhood. On Monday, hundreds of people marched in the neighborhood near Salgado's mother's home on Monday afternoon to demand justice.

Homicide investigators from Oakland Police Departments confirmed that the Dodge Hellcat was reported stolen on June 3 from the San Leandro Chrysler / Dodge dealership, one of 74 vehicles stolen that night.

The dealership's broken windows have now been boarded up and most cars have been tracked using theft recovery GPS.

Selgado's sister told KPIX 5 that her brother Erik was trying to change her life. She said she cannot understand why he was killed, even if he was driving a stolen car.

Protesters were also demanding answers.

"We want the names of the police. We want the personnel files and we want them to be sent on a one-way ticket to the prison at this time, "said one protester.

The Oakland Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation of the officer-related shooting, despite the fact that it was an officer or CHP agents who pulled the trigger in the fatal incident.