On Tuesday rainy and windy conditions are expected along with cooler temperatures

Windy weather continues Tuesday in Denver with expected showers in the morning and clearing the skies in the afternoon.





There is a 50% chance of rain in the city, mainly before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Cloudy skies in the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon as the high temperature reaches 68 degrees. Winds will be northwest at 30 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.

On the eastern plains, Tuesday's winds will rise to 60 mph as the cold front leaves the state at approximately noon and rains loom from west to east, the weather service said. Most of the high temperatures in Northeast Colorado will peak in the 1960s.

The sky will be sunny over Denver on Wednesday and the high temperature should reach 78 degrees, the weather service said. Winds will calm down a bit, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Drying conditions and a warming trend should start Wednesday and Thursday in Northeast Colorado with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms returning on Friday and over the weekend.

Thursday and Friday should be mostly sunny in Denver with a high temperature of 85 degrees on Thursday followed by 91 degrees on Friday.