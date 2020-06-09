OC residents demand that the Board of Supervisors apply for the face mask requirement – Up News Info Los Angeles

Nearly 100 Orange County residents who don't want to wear face masks are calling authorities Tuesday to get rid of the order immediately.

While the majority lined up to speak out against the mask and orders to stay home at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning, only one person came to speak in favor of the masks.

The meeting came hours after the abrupt resignation of county health director Dr. Nichole Quick, who resigned due to a backlash at his order last month to require that they cover their faces, as the county allowed some companies reopen.

Although he did not provide a reason for his resignation, Quick was receiving increased security due to threats stemming from his mask order.

Protesters brought a poster of Quick's photo adorned with a mustache and swastikas of Hitler to a previous meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

The board appointed Dr. Clayton Chau, director of the county Health Care Agency, as the new director of health.

Chau previously defended Quick's mask order, saying it is mandatory when residents cannot keep six feet of social distance.

Several of those who spoke at Tuesday's meeting denounced Chau's appointment, and a resident called him "quack."

Quick's resignation was the second major and abrupt departure in Orange County since the pandemic began, after David Souleles retired in April as deputy director of public health services.