Oakland Police City Council Files Complaints About Use of Force During George Floyd Protests – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – The Oakland Police Commission convened a special city council meeting on Monday night to discuss the use of force against protesters, including tear gas and rubber bullet policies.

Some 48 people wrote in comments and dozens commented during the Zoom meeting.

Many disputed the Oakland police narrative about the events of the night of May 29 and said that the police and the mayor lied during the press conference.

Many of the public speakers said they will also attend the Oakland City Council meeting on Tuesday night to raise issues there as well. There are 24 official citizen complaints to the OPD regarding their use of force.

Deputy Director LeRonne Armstrong began answering questions from the commission and withdrew many of the statements made during the press conference on Tuesday, June 2.

Deputy Chief Roland Holmgren was the commander of the incident that was making the decisions on May 31 and the protests on June 1. It is interesting to note that Armstrong said OPD was writing a policy now to immediately stop the use of carotid arteries. Several California police departments, including Mountain View on Monday, have announced that they will no longer allow their officers to use stranglings to subdue suspects.

Additionally, Rachel Lederman, an expert on the use of force, claimed that OPD violated its own crowd control policy. She shared a graphic image of a woman with severe bruises to her entire body from less lethal weapons.