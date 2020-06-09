North Korea to cut direct lines to South as first step to close all contact with Seoul

North Korea says it will cut the hotlines with South Korea As the first step in closing all means of contact with Seoul, reports the state news agency KCNA.

For several days, North Korea lashed out at South Korea, threatening to close an inter-Korean liaison office and other projects if the South does not prevent defectors from sending brochures and other material to the North.

Senior government officials in North Korea, including leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong and Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the ruling Korean Workers' Party, determined "that the work towards the South should become fully one against an enemy, "said KCNA.

As a first step, at noon Tuesday, North Korea will shutdown communication lines at an inter-Korean liaison office and hotlines between the two armies and presidential offices, according to the report.

North Korean officials on Tuesday morning did not respond to a routine daily call to the liaison office, or to military hotlines, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korean officials.

On Monday morning, North Korea did not answer the link phone call for the first time since 2018, although it later answered an afternoon call.

The decision to cut communications marks a setback in relations amid efforts to try to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons program in exchange for help due to harsh international sanctions.

The two Koreas remain technically at war because the 1950-1953 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Analysts said the move is likely to be more than defectors, as North Korea is under increasing economic pressure as the coronavirus crisis and international sanctions take their toll.

"North Korea is in a much more dire situation than we think," said Choo Jae-woo, a professor at Kyung Hee University. "I think they are trying to get something out of the South."

Cutting communications is "a waste of a game for Pyongyang," but it can be dangerous, Daniel Wertz of the US-based North Korea National Committee said on Twitter.