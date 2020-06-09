Nicki Minaj fans convinced he is preparing a new album with this tweet

Instagram

an excited fan in response to Nicki's post on the bluebird app, while someone else begs:" CAN YOU SHOW US THE ALBUM TOO? "

Nicki Minaj He's driving his fans crazy with a new post on his Twitter account. Fans somehow thought that the hit maker "Anaconda" was teasing the lyrics for their upcoming album.

"I taught you how to get a bag now that you're shopping," Nicki wrote Monday, June 8, on the Blue Bird app. That led Barbz to think that the Young Money rapper hinted at his impending musical return.

Nicki Minaj wrote a cryptic tweet.

"LYRICS?" asked an excited fan. "NM5 LYRICS. Let's go in," added another fan, while another person pleaded, "CAN YOU SHOW US THE ALBUM TOO?"

"CHILE WHAT ARE THESE LETTERS FOR? Don't play with us, Mrs. Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty!" another user replied. "Drop the song because we know you," added one person.

"You ARE kidding me," said Barb convinced. Meanwhile, another wrote, "New lyrics? I like it," while another user asked the star to "STOP ANNOYING US LEAVE THE ALBUM."

In May, it was reported that 6ix9ine (Tekashi69) was preparing a collaboration with Nicki. The report further suggested that the top-secret project is already done, with the "Starships" raptor who "already recorded his part" in Los Angeles and "Tekashi did his part" in New York. A source close to the Trinidad and Tobago-born woman reportedly claimed that Nicki is traveling to New York to shoot a video of the new song.

If Nicki's duo report is true, it will mark 6ix9ine's next collaboration since her early release from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic, as it seemed she was also preparing for a collaboration with Akon. Meanwhile, Nicki recently got her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 with Doja Cat"Say So (Remix)" introducing her.