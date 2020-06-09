Nia Long gets attention from American Airlines after complaining about a racist employee

WENN

The student of & # 39; Fresh Prince of Bel-Air & # 39; He goes to Twitter to call an employee of & # 39; Karen & # 39; after an alleged racist encounter before the airline contacts her.

Up News Info –

In the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement, there are still a few cases where African Americans received racist treatment. Nia Long She has become one of the victims and did not hesitate to publicly call the so-called "Karen".

The actress took to Twitter on Saturday June 6 to complain about the unpleasant encounter with a racist American Airlines employee. She posted on her account: "Hi @AmericanAir, I have a story about my first flying experience from COVID. I'm pretty sure I met & # 39; Karen & # 39 ;, aka Gina. You have to do better. The gross discrimination will no longer be tolerated. White rights DO NOT fly on this new day. Check your employees. "

Nia has not detailed her terrible experience with airlines, promising: "More to come." But his tweet was enough to get the company's attention, as he soon responded to her tweet and asked her to continue communicating with the DMs.

"Discrimination has no place in American," the company said, before adding: "Please find us at DMs with more details on what happened. We would like to review more."

American Airlines responded to Nia Long's complaint about & # 39; Karen & # 39; s employee.

The airlines also responded to a tweet from the Nia follower who complained about her similar experience with American Airlines. "American Airlines did the same. All they could offer me was $ 175 for my next flight. As if $ 175 was worth the disrespect and racism I received on their flight. I was purposely embarrassed for my color and more. He later considered that he was not wrong, "said the user, to which the company replied:" It is important for us that each client feels welcome and valued every time they fly. Our team is here to help you through DM ".

However, this is not the first time that American Airlines has been reported for troubling incidents by African American passengers. In October 2017, the NAACP issued a warning to African Americans against travel with airlines. He cited multiple examples where black passengers were forced to give up their seats on a flight they had checked in to or were instead removed from.

The organization said these cases "suggest a corporate culture of racial insensitivity and possible racial bias." Any member of the African American community who is supposed to travel with American Airlines has been asked to be careful.