NHK Takes Video About Black Lives Matter Protests After Violent Reaction – Up News Info

Japanese public broadcaster NHK has apologized and removed a video of the Black Lives Matter protests following criticism from viewers and diplomats.

The clip from the Sunday edition of the news program The world now featured an animation of a muscular black storyteller, who described the economic hardships of African Americans in the United States without mentioning the death of George Floyd.

The animation was part of a larger segment, which discussed the context of the Black Lives Matter protests, but was tweeted out of context by an NHK Twitter account.

Since then, the clip was removed and NHK said, "At NHK we would like to sincerely apologize for a computer.

animation clip posted on our Twitter account. "

He continued: “We have decided to disconnect the clip after receiving criticism from viewers that it does not correctly express the realities of the problem. We regret that we did not have due consideration when wearing the clip, and we apologize to all those who were offended. "

The world now The animation also sparked the disapproval of Joseph M. Young, acting chief of the United States Embassy in Tokyo. Tweeted: "While we understand @ NHK's intention to tackle complex racial issues in the United States, it is unfortunate that there is no more thought and attention in this video. The cartoons used are offensive and insensitive."