New York will be "right on the cusp of reopening" by July 17, but the city's launch prospect is uncertain, says AMC CEO – Up News Info

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron believes the arduous recovery of COVID-19 in New York City leaves an uncertain prospect for theaters to be ready to play Warner Bros. " Beginning when it opens on July 17.

The global footprint of AMC locations aims to welcome the launch led by Christopher Nolan, Aron said in a conference call with Wall Street analysts, although he repeatedly called the situation "fluid." As of Monday night, he said, Warner Bros. remained committed to its date, as Disney is July 24 with Mulan.

"Under current expectations, New York State is supposed to open widely in early July, before Beginning. New York City will be on the cusp, ”said Aron. "That assumes that Beginning It is celebrated on July 17, and that is a decision that is made in a different boardroom than ours. "

After criticizing rival theater circuits that opened in states like Georgia in early May, Aron characterized the reopening of the famous high-density New York City as a "Herculean task." The city has had almost 22,000 COVID-19 deaths, almost 20% of the national total, and its total case load has been greater than that of most entire countries around the world.

Aron described AMC as a "major player" in New York, with a market share of over 40%, but said at the same time that the market comprises only a "single-digit percentage" of the company's national count. 635 theaters.

"We are empathetic to public officials in New York City," said Aron. "I don't want to make predictions about whether New York City will be open by July 17 Beginning date or not. I hope so. They will probably go through it. Maybe not. And the reality is that if you asked the mayor that question, I don't think he knows the answer, either. "

Aron punctuated his concern with a 10-second start and stop passage during his response to an analyst's question, when the arrogant executive appeared momentarily speechless. "What we learn in the next four weeks will determine what will happen in four weeks," he said.

While New York City is the premier art market and hub for media, trendsetters, and the specialized public, it is also the largest city in the US. USA And therefore, a key business driver for most movies. AMC included many of the former Loews Cineplex locations in its footprint during a period of growth driven by mergers and acquisitions. In April 2000, AMC opened the doors to the Empire at 42nd Street, a multi-level complex that originally had 4,900 seats and quickly became one of the busiest theaters in the US. USA The Lincoln Square on the Upper West Side is another high-capacity AMC site, with the largest IMAX screen in North America on its top floor.