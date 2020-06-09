New York Police Chief Mike O & # 39; Meara accused the vilifying police media of "stopping treating us like animals and starting to treat us with some respect,quot;

Phew! There's a lot to unpack with this roommate. After nearly 2 weeks of protests largely due to police brutality and racial injustice issues, the head of the New York State Police Benevolence Association, better known as Mike O & # 39; Meara, conducted a press conference today and had a few things to put aside. chest when it comes to media coverage …

During the press conference, Mike was visibly passionate about his media stance and representation of police officers in recent weeks. During his speech, he accused the media of denigrating the police and said: "Stop treating us like animals and thugs and start treating us with some respect."

The irony stands out, but I'm straying. Mike continued: “We all read in the newspaper throughout the week that in the black community, mothers are concerned that their children will come home from school without being killed by a police officer. What world are we living in? That does not happen. That does not happen!"

It goes without saying that his comments (and the video) are already going viral. And as fast as the video is spreading, so too are the criticism for being deaf and hypocritical, given the recent news and weather in the country and the world right now.

Along with his comments, he also made sure to accuse the media of vilifying officers during this time, saying: “Stop treating us like animals and thugs. And start treating us with some respect, "O'Meara told reporters at the New York City meeting. He added:" We have been left out of the conversation. We have been reviled. It's disgusting."

Mike's speech was met with applause and applause from his fellow police officers. To see the full video see below:

Roommates PLEASE let us know your thoughts, I am personally curious.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!